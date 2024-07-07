The treasure hunt at home

An exploration of the kitchen and the adjacent storeroom at our home was always akin to a treasure hunt. The storeroom was poorly lit and low-roofed, and looked like a mini cellar. It was the place where Amma stored her “black money”, her own little piggy bank. It was hard-earned money she made selling coconut husk, mangoes, and discarded newspapers. The ones and twos she got as balance on payments to roadside vendors would chip in too.

When we ventured into the room, we never knew what we would stumble upon. A hundred rupee note would reveal itself from inside an abandoned flower vase, or a small bulky purse would peep out from a tiffin box. At times, we would literally strike gold — an old golden stud meant to be given to someone’s daughter on her wedding would reside slyly in a porcelain cup. A colourful sari gifted by someone that Amma never ever used, would await its new owner. It was not just money; food and fruit too would be hidden in small bags and given away. The ones who water the plants should get a share of the produce, she would say. Since my father was not open to these ideas, they would inevitably find their way to the store.

Amma’s black money was her nest egg which was always spent towards helping someone in need or at times to get gifts for her near and dear, when father’s budget allotment was inadequate. Many a time, it would be spent on his relatives or gifted to the poor distant aunt who helped out grandma by doing household chores. To my mother, it never really mattered. If she loved them, she gave and the quantity given was inversely proportional to the receivers financial status. Period.

I starkly remember one incident when a poor tomato vendor gave her savings to Amma so that her drunkard husband could not access it. It was a sort of micro-banking, and the interest would be phenomenal since Amma would return the principal with an extra thousand or so. As a daughter, I always adored this naughty yet empathetic side of Amma and was a partner in her crime. So when I started earning, any money that father told me not to return would make its way to Amma.

As age progressed, father did mellow down a tad bit. After retirement, it slowly dawned upon him that the volume of work she did every day at home was stupendous. The homemaker started getting her share of belated but much deserved recognition, in the form of small monthly allowances.She was delighted since she did not have to submit bills or expenditure details for this money.

It’s not that Amma was uneducated. She was a B.Sc. graduate back in the 1960s. She just opted not to work, so that she could take care of her husband and children.

But not having financial freedom would remain one of her lifelong regrets.

