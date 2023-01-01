The theatre experience

January 01, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

In this digital age when home theatres and OTT platforms happen to be the order of the day, going to a theatre to watch a play is a rare occurrence. Diehard fans of plays like me still do exist, of course.

In the olden days, actors were expected to have some theatre experience before they joined the tinsel world. The theatre moulded them in many ways. Theatres were the alma mater where they learned their trade. Many of the stalwarts in the movie industry had their beginnings in plays. Actors, directors and even singers had their initial training in theatres. All those vocal dynamics and body language techniques that they learn while enacting a play help them a great deal in their film stint.

India has a rich tradition of dramas. Our greatest directors like K. Balachandar or an actor par excellence like Nagesh, all started their professional lives in the stage.

In the western world, the Broadway in America and the Shakespearean Globe and other theatrical experiences in the U.K. are something very special.

In October while in London, I got the great opportunity to watch a theatre play. It was Aron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mocking Bird. This book has remained a favourite of mine for the past four decades. I was a teenager when I read the book for the first time. Atticus Finch, its primary character, has remained with me ever since. The book published in 1960 still has the power to shake us deeply. We all have uneasy questions to answer regarding discrimination that prevails in this world.

My daughter had booked tickets for the play months ago knowing full well what a crazy fan of the book her mother has always been! I was just waiting to see it. But alas, nothing comes that easy to me. Two weeks before the play, I got COVID-19. To make matters worse, my partner suddenly collapsed one night and had to be rushed to the emergency room. We completely forgot about Harper Lee and Atticus Finch. Anxiety and fear clouded our heart and brain.

Once I tested negative and my partner started recovering, my daughter prodded us to come out for the play. With great trepidation, the two of us stepped out.

When Harper Lee’s beautiful tale of childhood innocence and racial injustice unfurled before my eyes in the artistic Gielgud Theatre in London, I was totally spellbound. What an exhilarating experience it was. No wonder, there hasn’t been an empty seat since it began showing in Broadway. . The standing ovation that the actors received at the end was absolutely well deserved.

When I left that theatre, I realised that I have had a once in a lifetime experience of watching a great play. I have collected one more beautiful memory to fall back on in my old age.

