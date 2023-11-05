The national insect

November 05, 2023 02:36 am | Updated November 04, 2023 07:53 pm IST

The English call it a “housefly”. Maybe, English flies are domesticated and stay at home. Indian flies are enterprising high-flyers and travel everywhere.

Flies are as old as the hills. Evidently, yugas have rolled away, but flies have not mended their ways. We do not know whether a recent census was conducted for the number of flies in India. But for each human being, there are at least 100 flies. No wonder, it is such an unequal contest. You are as though Abhimanyu stuck in the chakravyuha, surrounded by flies, that assail you from all sides. By the time you deal with the fly in front, another has landed on the back of your neck, rendering you helpless.

In school, especially during the rains, flies are at their worst behaviour. During the lunch break, the moment you open the tiffin box, hundreds of flies make a landing from nowhere. You cannot eat in peace. While one hand picks up the food, the other hand moves in a broad sweep, to keep the flies away. In the moment’s gap, between one sweep and the next, flies, like today’s drones, seize the moment. They land on the food, pick up a morsel and fly away.

You get angry and move the hand in more violent sweeps. In the process, the hand accidentally strikes the tiffin-box. The box takes the aerial route. Curd-rice flies to all corners, scattered on the walls and some landing as an unintended “curd-rice abhisheka” on the unwary student seated in the opposite row. The result is mayhem. The fly has achieved its purpose — to provoke and irritate you, to the hilt.

Flies have a great fascination for the human nose. It is their helipad. They invariably land on the tip of the nose. You shoo them away, but they are back at the same spot. You are filled with a masochistic feeling and strike your nose with all your might. By then, the mischievous fellow has made a quick getaway. This is called “a double whammy”. The nose is in pain, and the fly is still around! The expression “don’t cut off your nose to spite your face” was coined for this predicament.

At times, you take an opposite stance. Anger and striking back do not help. You decide to “live and let live”.Self-help books talk about adopting the attitude of “saakshi bhaava”- an approach where you simply observe and allow things to happen, without reaction. The fly sits on the nose. You observe. He walks around. You observe. Even the fly is surprised. You continue to observe. The fly gets more curious. He starts exploring your nostrils. You observe. Soon, he is trying to tunnel his way inside. How can you stay passive anymore? Saakshi bhaava is cast to the winds. You are up and about, to get after the fly, with a greater vengeance.

They say- pets like dogs get attached to the person. It is likely flies also fall in this category No wonder, wherever you go, he is already present to welcome you. You feel it is a different fly. It is not. He has traveled with you in the office cab. The moment you start work in the office, he is also back in action, toying with you.

But we learn a lot of life lessons from the housefly. Many of us lose enthusiasm for an activity soon. Let’s take a leaf out of the fly’s book. Resilience, tenacity, persistence, and the motto to “try and try till you succeed” — the fly is imbued with this and a lot more.

Let’s vote for the housefly as India’s national insect!

shankar.ccpp@gmail.com

