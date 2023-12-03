The subtext of used books

December 03, 2023 01:23 am | Updated December 02, 2023 02:48 pm IST

“The Story of the Pencil (page 10) touched my heart and soul, just the way you have all of my life. For your birthday, I wish for you that you take good care of yourself — heart and soul — that way you will also take care of those around you. Love you.”

It was a handwritten message on a used book, Like the Flowing River: Thoughts and Reflections, by Paulo Coelho that I bought at a used-book store on my recent visit to Toronto. The message, dated 2010, I guess, was from a daughter to her father on his birthday. Visiting stores selling used books is a student day habit, when one with restricted financial means could not afford new books and hence would look for used or borrowed ones. Those were also non-Internet days.

I flipped to Page 10 to read The Story of the Pencil, in which Paulo Coelho describes five qualities of a pencil — first, there is a hand always guiding the pencil, like the way all the Almighty guides us; second, now and then it needs sharpening which makes the pencil suffer a little to emerge much sharper; third, it allows us to use an eraser to correct mistakes; fourth, the quality of graphite inside the wooden exterior matter most; and last, it always leaves a mark — drawing a parallel to human journey of travails and struggle. As a previous owner of the book read Coelho’s piece, she might have remembered her father or her mentor, and she must have decided to present it to him on his birthday to express her gratitude for all his love, affection and assistance for her.

Over the years, I have found fascinating messages on used books in many cities worldwide. They range from one-liners to long paragraphs that express a range of emotions. About two decades ago, I saw a poignant message of love and longing, dated 1986, written on a used copy of Free Fall by William Golding, by a South Indian girl, one guesses from the spelling of the name, to her beloved. Many used books in London carry emotional messages written in fine handwriting, sometimes calligraphically, some during war and conflict. Holding an old book with such a message gives a glimpse into heart and mind. Some messages make one positive and cheerful, while others leave an impression of sadness and melancholia.

Messages on used books demonstrate two essential aspects of our existence — that emotions bind people and sentiments are transferred from one generation to another, and despite the instability, displacement and socio-political upheavals, sharing sentiment dipped in kindness, empathy and love remains the essence of our existence.

