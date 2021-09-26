The shortcut bug

In today’s rat race, who has time to type every word in a text message?

We are incredible creatures. For we imbibe anything that reduces our effort. As a result, we are mostly surrounded by machines. We look for shortcuts to reach the optimal output in a shorter period. For the same reason, even language is not left untouched. In today’s rat race where what everyone lacks is time, who has time to type every word in a text message? For instance, it’s easier to write BFN than bye for now.

When such a trend has already gained momentum in the world of texting, chatting, and so on, then how can I be left untouched? I being an old-fashioned person, shortcuts are not my cup of tea. Nevertheless, how can this generation leave you like that!

Recently, I was declared outdated, as I failed to answer the questions based on new-age shortcuts, such as what ROFL stands for? STFU? LMFAO? These were enough to label me as boring and outdated. “How can you be so out of trend? My correct answer to one among many paved a way to hope for betterment — gr8 (great)!

Let me share some commonly used shortcuts that I managed to learn recently, to update myself, similarly as an update requirement for our mobiles and laptops. ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), STFU (shut the freak up), LMK (let me know), YOLO (you only live once), NVM (never mind), BBS (be back soon), BBL (be back later), BBIAB (be back in a bit), and BTW (by the way), to name a few.

I was amused to see how times have changed, how shortcuts have become part of life, how shortcuts have become more important than properly written word communication. I wonder how one would sound using LMAO or ROFL or maybe NVM!

“Mom, I am hungry NVM, I will take something, BBL.” It may sound like this!

The boy’s level of shock got an uplift when he found that I still type complete words to write a message. He said, “Who does that nowadays? Who has so much time?” I thought to myself that being an adolescent, he may need a few more years to realise that people think differently and there is a world other than the world of teenagers! In a world where we think why is there any need to look for shortcuts all the time? Why hurry? I remember how I used to write letters with so many emotions attached to them. Each letter used to convey immense emotions and how patiently I waited for the reply. There was a sense of satisfaction in that waiting period too. Nowadays, children are not able to apply the concept of delayed gratification. Everything is needed instantly as if it’s an age of everything instant from instant noodles to instant coffee to instant messages, games, channels, everything instant.

When I thought deeply about the trend he wanted me to be part of, I realised that such shortcuts in everyday interaction might create additional problems for children with difficulty in spelling, reading, and writing. Shortcuts are applied easily but create confusion for a few like me too.

As already been labelled outdated, I have immense pleasure in securing the title because I am comfortable with my pace like a tortoise-slow and steady.

pallavi.sahu.ps44@gmail.com