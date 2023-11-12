The shape of water

November 12, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST

Water has always held an enigmatic charm, irrespective of its form. From the glassy surfaces of serene rivers to the rhythmic lullaby of vibrant seashores, waterbodies have always been a subject of awe and admiration. The places where we can feel water are — rivers and beaches — intriguing in themselves.

Each possesses a unique beauty. Rivers and beaches both play pivotal roles in our lives, serving as leisurely escapes and integral sources of life.

Beaches are nature’s unique gift to us, where land meets sea. They are endless stretches of fine sand, usually warm under the sun. Their soft and welcoming grounds have a quirky quality that invites people to go barefoot and leave their feet in the sand. The waves ebb and flow, creating the constant rhythm that is the beach, revealing treasures such as sea shells, driftwood, fascinating sea creatures and more. Beach activities include sunbathing, swimming and making sand castles. The soft, warm sand and water invites beach-goers to take a dip in the warm waters and play with the waves. The gentle lap of the waves or the breaking crash full of energy provides an irresistible invitation to swim. The water offers a fascinating underwater world, perfect for snorkelling, exploring marine life, and simply enjoying the floating seawater.

Rivers are nature’s most important arteries, flowing through landscapes and feeding a diverse ecosystem. Rivers support agriculture and provide fertile soil and irrigation water. Throughout history, rivers have held cultural and spiritual significance for many nations, the Ganga being one such example. The tranquillity of the meandering river, the thrill of the white-water rapids and the scenic environs make the rivers appealing destinations for outdoor enthusiasts.

Though the Ganga is only 15 minutes from my house, I prefer beaches. They hold a special place in my heart as a haven for rest and relaxation. This is a place where I can relax and enjoy the warm waters and sand. When I reach the shore and step into the water, my face lights up with joy and happiness. It refreshes me instantly. The gentle crash of the waves hanging over me soothes me, and the underwater world of vibrant marine life is a fascinating world to explore.

My favourite times on the beach are some leisurely walks on the beach. The rhythmic sound of the waves and the vast expanse of sea provide a peaceful backdrop for contemplation and relaxation.

While both the river and the beach offer their unique beauty and charm, both are, indeed, playgrounds for relaxation and nature, making them popular destinations for holidaymakers. River rafting, which is an adventure sport, provides fun. Beaches also offer an array of activities; they provide an environment where we can immerse ourselves in the natural beauty, create favourite memories with our loved ones, and steal a moment for ourselves from our busy schedules. To me, the beach is more than a place; it’s a sanctuary of relaxation.

