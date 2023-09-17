The setting sun and the snake

September 17, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

It was an hour before the fall of the dusk. We were driving back home through picturesque hilly tracts embellished with evergreen forest of the Western Ghats. Except for too many curves and bends that the driver had to negotiate, it, otherwise, was a pleasant evening to drive back home.

We had traversed, on account of work, many times through this route. So, being familiar with the landscape and the ecosystem, I was engrossed in reading a book I had carried for the journey. It was only when the vehicle was abruptly halted I came back to my senses.

I looked at the driver assuming that a wild animal had crossed the road. He was squinting to see something through the window. I could not figure out what was he so keenly observing. Seeing my frustration, he gestured to me to be quiet and pointed his finger towards a milestone located about 50 metres from where he had stopped the vehicle.

A big snake had coiled around the milestone in defence, while an eagle was pricking it with its hard beak to loosen the grip to kill it. Each time the bird flew down to attack, the counter-attack of the snake was to whip the bird with its tail. But the bird would somehow manage a prick; neither seemed to be giving up easily.

We could not believe our eyes being witness to such a spectacular art of nature. We were happy that the evening had turned out to be an enthralling one in the middle of a jungle.

We got off the jeep and went tiptoeing to watch from behind a tree, close to the scene. No sooner did we get closer to the tree than the eagle gave out a “scream call”. Perhaps, it sensed our presence; after all, an eagle eye has all the minute details. We slowly returned to the jeep without losing sight of the action.

By now, we were able to sense the possible climax as the snake had lost its luck to survive the day. It had become too feeble waging a losing battle. Perhaps that is how the rule of nature is dictated: a better-endowed animal wins as there is no runner-up in this race of the survival of the fittest. As expected, the eagle over powered the snake by mercilessly attacking its head. Now, it was time for it to pull it off the milestone.

The bird sat close to the stone and pulled the snake with all its might, one last time, without tearing it apart. The snake fell down and was instinctively trying to slither. We could see its tail still moving a bit. It was not dead, but was almost there.

When the bird held the snake firmly in its beak and was all set to fly away, the dead reptile appeared, hanging down the mouth, like a garland being taken to honour the setting sun down the horizon.

sujith_sandur@yahoo.in