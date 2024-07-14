The sacred acres

The once-ubiquitous Kaavus, Kerala’s sacred groves, are now rare sanctuaries and unlikely places of worship. These groves stand out as unique ecosystems, rich in biodiversity and ecological balance. Unlike temples, they are nestled within forest patches of varying sizes — from a few cents to several acres, as seen in the expansive Iringole Kaavu near Kochi.

The stone idols are typically placed on cement platforms without roofs, exposed to the natural elements, with only a few protected within structures. Thus, the deities exist in harmony with Mother Nature.

Dedicated primarily to various incarnations of Nagaraja, the serpent deity, such as Ananthan, Seshan, Kambakan, Thakshakan, Vasuki and Kaaliyan, and Naga Yakshi (the Serpent Queen), these groves are serene abodes where gods, plants, trees, reptiles, birds, and other creatures coexist peacefully alongside perennial waterbodies. Ancient Kaavus symbolise the symbiosis of divinity and nature, pulsating with life.

They are profound reflections of cultural ethos, traditions, beliefs, and environmental guardianship, where the natural and supernatural realms intertwine.

Kerala was once dotted with thousands of such sacred groves. Myths and legends have been woven around them with the prime aim of protecting the forest wealth by bestowing a sacred image to them. Regrettably, many have been wantonly destroyed in recent decades to make way for “development”. The fact that most groves are privately owned and maintained without government support has left them vulnerable.

Encroachment on public lands and the breakdown of joint families in Kerala spelled doom for many sacred groves, bringing their number to fewer than 1,000 from 10,000 a couple of decades ago.

Rich vegetation

The ecosystem of a Kaavu, complete with ponds and streams inhabited by frogs, fish, snakes, and other aquatic life, is supported by an array of herbs, shrubs, and towering trees. The water, filtered through this rich vegetation, is believed to possess remarkable healing properties.

Our ancestors revered the Kaavus, recognising the ancient forests as evolved sanctuaries that have endured for centuries, and understood the imperative to preserve these ecosystems for future generations.

Kaavus are home to hundreds of rare plants which are of tremendous ecological and religious importance.

A few among them are Nagakesar; white dammar; Indian white oak; Indian devil tree; Spanish cherry; Chaulmoogra tree; wild jack fruit; cannon ball tree; Siris tree; Alexandrian laurel; Bael tree; Niepa bark tree; and Chinese chaste tree; and small plants such as Veldt grape and wild asparagus.

The entire Kaavu is shaded by a thick canopy, allowing beams of sunlight to gently filter through and create irregular spots on the ground.

Kaavus are associated with several festivals and rituals, all of which have environmental focus. The community takes care in the maintenance and conservation of the sacred groves.

The usual rituals involve Kalamezhuthu, Pulluvan Pattu and Sarppam Pattu, Sarppabali, Ayilyam Puja and offering of noorum paalum to the Nagaraja and Nagayakshi. In essence, the rituals associated with the sacred groves are rooted in spirituality, cultural expression and protection of natural habitat.

We are living in an era where nature faces the ever-present threat of reckless destruction, and the surviving sacred groves are reminders for the need to protect and maintain these vital components of the ecosystem from disintegration. When we destroy them, we are destroying our own cultural heritage and rich biodiversity for ever. Of late, the Kerala Forest Department is extending financial assistance to temples and individual owners for the protection of the sacred groves.

It is high time the government undertook a mapping exercise to document and protect the indigenous flora and fauna of our sacred groves. School students should be encouraged to embark on a bio-blitz by inviting environmentalists and scientists as observers to document the biodiversity of sacred groves.

