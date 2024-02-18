The role of an invigilator

February 18, 2024 02:32 am | Updated 02:32 am IST

The whispers and hand gestures are particularly more among the students sitting in the examination hall when they have finished their question papers or when they still hope that a friend will help them. Invigilation of students during their examinations is one of the most unappreciated roles in a faculty’s job profile. The teachers, who were once students, ignore the students’ subtle movements and smiles, till everything is under a bearable limit.

Being Assistant Professors, we have to not only teach students but also test their calibre. Often, we can’t supervise our own students because of the exam centre system, in which students from other colleges come to our campuses, while our students go to other colleges to write exams -- but still students are similar in all respects.

Over the past few years, especially after the National Education Policy, drastic changes are being introduced in the curriculum and overall education system. The semester examination system has cut short the time duration of many examinations. Along with that, we had to push for objective-based examinations compared to the earlier subjective pattern.

Being teachers, we tend to observe the completely different modes of a student. The classroom scenario is obviously more entertaining and jolly; the same students turn serious while they are at the examination hall.

In the exam hall, the usual count is two invigilators for some 45 students. As invigilators, we have to be very active during the duration of the examination. We have to cross-check all the entries, float the attendance sheet, let the students fill verification sheets, pass the whitener and inform them of the time left.

Amidst all this, as an invigilator, it’s our moral responsibility to ensure that each and every student solves his or her question paper without cheating. We have to be alert and active, and observe every nook and corner of the examination hall.

As soon as the bell rings and the exam gets over, before the students rush outside, it is we who have to move first. We steadfastly collect answer booklets from all the students and then rush to submit the same to the examination control room.

The whole process of invigilation is the most entertaining part of our job as a faculty member. In a classroom, as a teacher, we help students understand concept by clarifying their doubts. What they do in the examination hall is the test of our teaching, more than their knowledge. Although the invigilation process is just a part of the larger role as a teacher, this process is important to let our students prove their knowledge and calibre and to nail the career opportunities with good grades. And as faculty and invigilators, we are happy to a be a part of their test process, which leads them to success ahead.

