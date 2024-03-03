GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The right to choose
Premium

Let’s ask what women what they want instead of making decisions for them

March 03, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Amrashaa Singh

The first time I wondered about the autonomy of women was at a time when I did not know the meaning of the term ‘autonomy’. It popped up in my head when I was watching Tom and Jerry, a popular show in our early years. In one of the episodes, Tom and another cat try to woo a female cat and start to compete. No one asked her about her choice and I thought, “Why aren’t they asking her? That would solve all the problems.” Of course, the cartoon was made for fun viewing but at that time I wondered if I were the only one thinking this way.

Years later, I watched Koi Mil Gaya where Hrithik Roshan and a rival compete in a basketball match. They decide that whoever wins will get a kiss from Preity Zinta. Again I thought, why don’t they just ask her whom she wants to kiss?

Now, at the age of 24, I understand. It was men making these shows and movies and that is the level of respect they have for women’s choices.

Films have a long way to go in how they portray women. Movies such as Kabir Singh or Animal have a target audience. Some may say such films are only made for entertainment but no one can deny the fanbase the films have. These movies have protagonists who think it is okay to slap a woman. And some women are shown to consider this an expression of ‘love’. Things need to change. This is not OK.

amrashaasingh12@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.