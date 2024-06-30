The reader-book kinship

“You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was books that taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, who had ever been alive.”

— James Baldwin, from an interview in the Life magazine, May 24, 1963

Growing up as an introverted child, I always thought there was something “wrong” with me. When those of my age connected well with one another and formed beautiful friendships, I somehow felt left out and unseen. I wondered why I could not strike a rapport with my peers, and this somehow convinced my little self that being an introvert is something to be ashamed of. Everyone kept asking me, “Why can’t you speak more?”, “Why can’t you be more social?” The constant questions plagued my being.

Later, in my teenage years, when Facebook burst into the scene, I stumbled upon a post with a Mark Twain quote: “The worst loneliness is to not be comfortable with yourself.” That changed the entire trajectory of my life, pushing me into a whirlwind of confusion and reflections. I started searching for the book from which this quote came and ended up reading Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the first novel I devoured, the beginning of a lifelong friendship with books.

I turned to books, books, and more books thereafter. They became my best buddies, go-to guides, and ride-or-die pals, and most important, my definition of home. My hunger for a good friend was satiated by the wonders provided by the many books I have read. From The Catcher in the Rye to The Brothers Karamazov, I have embarked on adventures, forged friendships with characters, and explored realms both familiar and fantastic. I have travelled the world, through centuries, emotions, feelings, and people, and never once did I feel unheard or unseen.

In the vast expanse of life, where companionship is often fleeting, books stand as timeless allies, offering solace, wisdom, and companionship. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “I cannot remember the books I’ve read any more than the meals I have eaten; even so, they have made me.” Books become not just repositories of knowledge, but trusted confidants in our life journey. But, in this era of social media, we seldom find people indulging themselves in the pleasure of reading.

Becoming a book nerd made me realise that in the embrace of a good book, we find kinship, understanding, and a sanctuary away from the cacophony of life. From Pooh and Piglet’s endearing friendship, Fermina Daza’s haughty composure, Basheer-Narayani’s heart-wrenching tale of love to Madhavan’s betrayal and Raskolnikov’s existential dilemma, I have witnessed it all. As C.S. Lewis aptly put it, “We read to know we are not alone.”

Indeed, in the company of books, we find solace, inspiration, and the enduring camaraderie of kindred spirits. To the many books, many authors, many characters, and the many worlds I have experienced, thank you.

