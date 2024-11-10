The Ramayana within us

The Ramayana serves as a profound exploration of human nature, virtues, and vices — qualities that resonate deeply within us. As a judge of a High Court, my professional life demands an unwavering commitment to justice and integrity. Yet, I am also an ordinary human, navigating complex emotions and relationships. As I pondered the invitation to inaugurate a talk show about the Ramayana, I found myself reflecting on how the core characteristics of its main characters manifest within me. This duality prompts a reflection in me on how it influences my decisions on the Bench and beyond.

Rama epitomises dharma — righteousness and moral duty. Kambar depicts him as “Maryada Purushottama”, the ideal man who upholds truth even in adversity. In my role as a judge, I strive to embody Rama’s commitment to righteousness by ensuring that my judgments are fair and grounded in ethical principles. However, the weight of expectations can sometimes lead me to question my decisions. Just as Rama faced trials that tested his resolve, I too encounter challenges that compel me to reflect deeply on what it means to act justly.

In justice’s name, I stand so tall, with truth as my guide through rise and fall. Like Rama’s bow, steadfast and true, I seek the right path in all that I do. Sita represents unwavering devotion and resilience. Kambar illustrates her as a paragon of virtue who endures suffering yet remains steadfast in her love for Rama. In my personal life, Sita’s resilience inspires me to maintain loyalty and support for those I care about, even when faced with challenges.

The demands of my profession often require sacrifices — time away from loved ones or emotional labour in dealing with difficult cases. Through trials fierce and shadows deep, her heart remains where love does keep. In every storm, her spirit shines, a beacon bright where hope aligns.

Lakshmana embodies loyalty and bravery, standing by Rama’s side through thick and thin. My role as a judge often requires me to advocate for justice within my community. I resonate with Lakshmana’s loyalty when supporting initiatives that promote fairness. However, this loyalty can sometimes lead to conflicts when balancing professional obligations with personal relationships. In loyalty’s name, I take my stand, with courage firm — a steady hand. Like Lakshmana by Rama’s side, I face each challenge with strength and pride.

Hanuman is celebrated for his immense devotion and courage. His unwavering loyalty to Rama makes him a beloved figure. Courage is essential in my role as a judge — whether making difficult rulings or addressing systemic injustices. Hanuman’s bravery inspires me during moments when I must confront uncomfortable truths or advocate for marginalised voices. With heart ablaze and spirit free, I face each trial resolutely. Like Hanuman strong with faith so bright, I rise above with inner light.

Ravana represents ego and unchecked desire, driven by ambition that ultimately leads to his downfall. As a judge, I am acutely aware of the dangers of ego — both in myself and others within the legal system. There are moments when ambition clouds judgment or leads to decisions based on personal interests rather than justice. Recognising these traits encourages introspection about my motivations. In shadows cast by prideful might, a lesson learned from Ravana’s plight. For ego blinds where wisdom should reign, a cautionary tale etched deep in pain. Bharata exemplifies selflessness and sacrifice, prioritising family over personal ambition. Bharata’s selflessness resonates with me as I strive to balance professional responsibilities with personal commitments. There are times when I prioritise my duties over personal desires — working late hours or mentoring young lawyers — yet this selflessness can lead to neglecting my own well-being. In selfless love, he chose the way, to honour kin at break of day. Like Bharata true with heart so grand, I seek to serve with open hand.

While these noble traits inspire me, I grapple with negative thoughts that can overshadow these virtues. Bad thoughts can infiltrate my mind like unwelcome guests; they linger uninvited, leading to unkind words or hasty actions that do not reflect my true character. Kambar reminds us through Sita’s trials that even virtuous individuals face temptations that test their resolve. When confronted with stress or disappointment—whether due to an unfavorable ruling or interpersonal conflicts— I sometimes wrestle with feelings of frustration or doubt: tThoughts: “Am I making the right decision?”; Words: “Why can’t they see things from my perspective?”; Deeds: Reacting hastily instead of responding thoughtfully.

To combat negativity requires intentionality; just as one would train their body through exercise, so too must one train their mind through positive reinforcement. In shadows dark where doubts reside,

A battle rages deep inside. Yet light shall pierce this heavy veil, With strength anew, I shall prevail. Reflecting on these characters from the Ramayana—Rama’s righteousness, Sita’s resilience, Lakshmana’s loyalty, Hanuman’s courage, Ravana’s ego, and Bharata’s selflessness—I recognize their presence within me during various life situations as both a judge and an ordinary human being. Each character offers valuable lessons about human nature and personal growth.

As we navigate our paths within this noble profession, let us strive to emulate the virtues exemplified by Rama’s righteousness and Sita’s resilience. Each decision we make contributes to the larger tapestry of justice — a journey worth undertaking amidst life’s complexities. This reflection leads us all to ponder: which character do we want to emulate more? This inquiry invites us to explore our inner landscapes while considering how we can embody virtues we admire while learning from our flaws — a journey worth undertaking amidst life’s complexities.

(The writer is a Judge of the Madras High Court)

