The queue starts with you

January 22, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

We have all heard Amitabh Bachhan’s sonorous, ‘Hum jahanbhi khade hote hai, line wahin se shuru hoti hai.” Long before the Big B said it, however, we Indians had been practising what he preached. Granted, we may not all have put it into words because we lack the required baritone but the impulse to cut lines has always run strong. If rules are for fools, queues are for the clueless.

As a battle-scarred jumper of many queues, I can vouch that we are not inveterate rule breakers. We just don’t recognise that there is a rule there in the first place. Also, it’s not as if we look down upon those gentle folks waiting for their turn at bus stops, booking windows, check-in counters. But clearly, our need is greater than theirs and our time more precious. So we must find innovative ways to advance. After studying this form of urban folk art extensively, I have concluded that queues are against the natural order which governs God’s creatures great and small. After the kill is done, do you ever see a pride of lions stand in queue to feed itself? Or turn to an equally fearsome pride — Mumbai commuters. With its 20 million inhabitants, Mumbai is an island. If everyone were to stand in queue, many of us would be lost at sea.

So where did this practice come from? I believe the queue is a colonial hangover. That’s why there is no equivalent for it in any Indian language. It stems from the urge of the British to regulate, and stifle our native sense of spontaneity. The line of people waiting for a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state was close to five miles — the world’s longest queue.

Indians know more innovative ways to put their time to best use. At the railway station, faced with a line that stretches to the far horizon, we muscle our way to the head. This works well as long as you have familial connections to the local don. A more refined way is to walk towards the booking clerk, holding a sheaf of papers, as if to make an urgent enquiry. Or you discover a “friend” ahead in the line, and sustain that bonding until we get our tickets. The greatest finesse is in fixing the queue. Backroom deals with whoever is in charge helps you jump the queue without going anywhere near it. Whatever method you adopt, don’t imagine that you have the public fooled. If they don’t kick up a fuss, it’s because these souls are resigned to the city being what it is, and queue- jumpers being what they are.

Last week, after a sojourn abroad, I returned to my usual commute in one of the city’s new-fangled metro lines. I saw yellow lines diverging from the spot where the train’s doors would halt, and along which passengers were to stand as in a parade. To my horror, they were doing just that — dutifully obeying instructions while shooting occasional glances in the direction from which the train was expected. Momentarily, I experienced disorientation. Had I got to the wrong city? Where was the familiar jostling and jousting?

The pandemic has undoubtedly killed our spirit I thought as the train drew in. Then the moment of truth dawned. It came in with a bang — a charge that sent me sprawling. Luckily, there was no space to sprawl for the crowd that pushed was also the crowd that cushioned. I plunged into the whirlpool of arms, legs and laptop bags, giving as good as I got. Wriggling free and leveraging every available shoulder, I surged into the compartment. My hair was a mess, new creases had been added to my shirt and my shoes bore the imprint of a herd. But my heart did a tango. My faith in the city had been restored. Queue E. D!

