The power of versatility

May 05, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

I belong to the most underestimated tribe of people often categorised as the “jack-of-all-trades, master of none”. I once complained about it to my mother, expressing how I dabble in various areas — organisation, art, public speaking, anchoring — yet lack the mastery in any particular field. I possess skills in dancing, drawing, teaching, and other fields, but nothing stands out enough for recognition. My mother reassured me that this versatility is a gift. She believed I could excel in anything and survive anywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, I believe individuals like us make a difference. We are the lifeblood of a community. We can handle everything adequately, saving the day without fanfare. Unfortunately, our stories often go untold.

When immediate event planning is needed, everyone turns to that person, who is no different from those beside them, but carries the burden because they can handle all roles, from leader to teammate. While masters may perfect their craft, taking away our credit, we are busy lamenting our lack of specialisation and admiring their polished talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are model students, avoiding trouble with teachers or peers, making decent scores without excelling or failing. We maintain a balanced social circle without stirring animosity. People seek our opinions, often receiving the right one. We find ourselves writing speeches or choreographing dances because we are always willing to help.

This versatility doesn’t come effortlessly; it requires effort. We strive to be involved in everything, and that matters. Though we may lack mastery, we offer great company anywhere, having researched topics you might wish to discuss. Above all, we embrace being simply jacks.

teenmariageorge@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.