The plight of a Humanities student

August 20, 2023

It is no easy task to be a Humanities student in India today. While the Humanities are forced on some after being unable to do engineering, science or commerce programmes, they are also chosen by a privileged minority with interest.

Regardless of how one gets into it, a motivated Humanities student has to fight tough social and personal battles. With the constant pressure from peers, family, and relatives, either directly or indirectly, by valuing high-paying jobs and appreciating others’ achievements in that regard, a Humanities student is left to deal with the “meaninglessness” of his or her pursuit.

Bright and motivated Humanities students are often asked, “Are you planning to take civils [civil services examination]?” When the answer is ‘no’, the questioner is noticeably bewildered. The constant questioning reinforces the view that their pursuit does not have any outcome valuable to society.

While others are busy in their placement hunts, the Humanities students are forced to withdraw into bubbles that are made up of other Humanities students, making it possible to relate and talk to one another. While this is only a comfort zone, the lack of a dialogue between the students of Humanities and others leaves the entire education system lopsided by creating an unwarranted divide of the disciplines as worthwhile or worthless. The consequences of endorsing such a blunt dichotomy can be disastrous for society, leaving it in an emotionally, ethically and intellectually impoverished state.

The understanding of oneself and society that one gains by reading and engaging with literature, philosophy, history, or sociology is invaluable to creating a better and fairer society. However, in a society that revolves around the market and is governed and altered according to market requirements, the knowledge and wisdom of the Humanities are ignored and discarded. Especially for its potent function of questioning the market itself and the consequential arrangement of society, it becomes all the more necessary for the market forces to reinforce and perpetuate a second-class status to Humanities.

There are, however, two important problems currently with pursuing Humanities for the sake of sharpening one’s thinking or critical social participation. One is the dearth of quality institutions. Two is the lack of privilege for the majority to be able to pursue something that is economically not feasible, especially if securing a livelihood is critical for the student’s family. Invariably, the Humanities, in the few good institutions that there might be, tend to become an elitist affair. Another hindrance for some, even with privilege and interest, to choosing a degree in the Humanities is the seeming lack of choices in careers apart from teaching. The onus is first on Humanities educators to make the public aware of existing possibilities, and then on intelligent and courageous Humanities students to chart uncharted paths to create new possibilities.

A society needs poets, artists, philosophers, teachers, writers, and historians as much as it needs doctors, engineers, scientists, and traders. Acceptance of this fact requires both understanding and humility from engineering, science, and commerce students. The Humanities students, on the other hand, also need to break out of their bubbles and engage with others with humility. And when that happens, we will have a spirited student population that is better equipped to solve India’s problems.

