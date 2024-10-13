The placid lake

In the middle of the constant barrage of social media notifications, work demands, and the mental exhaustion that modern life brings, I found myself craving an escape. Overwhelmed and in need of solitude, I left behind the noise of my phone and the stresses of daily life to visit a place that has always brought me peace — our town lake, Cheruvu. It is where I go when I need to disconnect from the world, reconnect with nature, and find solace in the stillness of its waters and the serenity of its surroundings.

Usually, I visit the lake at sunset. The view from the elevated spot, commonly referred to as the Tomb, is truly breathtaking. During this time, the scene is incredibly peaceful and aesthetic, as the sky transforms into a magical display, with the scenery around the lake enhancing its beauty. The water mirrors the sky, beginning in a beautiful shade of blue before reflecting the shifting colours as the sun sets. It’s one of nature’s most stunning finales — a moment that many of us cherish as we witness the beauty in the day’s end.

Different species of birds — big and small — fly in groups, forming intricate patterns as they journey to their destinations. Watching them glide through the sky, I can’t help but marvel at how perfectly they align and travel together.

A road runs beside the lake, lined with beautiful trees that add an abundance of greenery to the scene. These trees not only enhance the landscape but also offer fresh, cool air, making the experience even more rejuvenating. Surrounded by this tranquil beauty, I am transported to another world — a world of peace far removed from the exhaustion of modern-day life.

Many people travelling along the road stop at the Tomb to take in the peacefulness of the scene, escaping the exhaustion of daily life and stepping into a new world. I see a diverse range of visitors — of all ages and backgrounds — coming: solo travellers, groups of friends, families, college students, bikers, and office workers. They all become part of the scenery. Some capture the moment in photographs, while others simply immerse themselves in the tranquillity, enjoying the serenity. A few seem lost in their own thoughts, gazing at the lake in quiet reflection. The excitement in the eyes of young children is truly heartwarming.

The lake was even more beautiful two years ago, but unfortunately, various forms of pollution have affected its purity. Despite this, it still provides life to many birds, fish, and other organisms, and supports the livelihoods of local fishermen.

When I was around eight years old, I would often gaze at the lake from the local bus while travelling with my mother. The sight of the vast expanse of water both thrilled and intimidated me. The evening sunset would paint the sky with beautiful hues and dramatic cloud formations, while rays of sunlight added a magical touch. The combination of the surrounding trees, people, birds, and the refreshing air created an incredible sensory experience.

The lake provides immense benefits to mentally exhausted individuals, offering a sense of calm and tranquillity. However, there are some downsides; there have been unfortunate incidents where people have fallen into the lake. By implementing safety measures and working to preserve the lake and its environment, we can prevent such accidents. Preserving the lake not only protects its biodiversity but also provides a breath of fresh air and peaceful respite from the pollution of modern cities.

Our village lake, Ibrahimpatnam Lake in Rangareddy district, Telangana, holds immense personal significance for me. With a history spanning over 450 years, it stands as a testament to our rich heritage. Despite the challenges posed by human activity, it radiates positive energy and beauty. Preserving such lakes is essential, not only for their environmental benefits but also for the well-being of the communities that cherish them. We must commit to safeguarding these natural treasures for future generations to enjoy.

adithyamadupu07@gmail.com