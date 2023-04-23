The omniscient doctor

April 23, 2023 02:43 am | Updated April 20, 2023 05:32 pm IST

The video clipping was viral in all the social media groups. I desisted from seeing it but the flak it drew from multiple quarters, lured me into watching it again and again. A renowned cardiologist and a modern medical visionary was being interviewed by a western news channel about his views on the COVID 19, and towards the end, he was asked about BCG vaccination. He pauses for a moment and then states the wrong answer. Though there is no relationship between cardiology and BCG vaccine and COVID, he was expected to answer correctly. Now he is facing brickbats from every other ‘expert’ among our medical fraternity and other non-medical social media experts too. As I repeatedly watch a renowned cardiologist blunder, several questions cropped up in my mind. Are doctors infallible? Do they know everything in medical field? Or do they need to know everything? Is there an unaccepted level of ignorance among doctors? Where do we draw the line?

Medical subject is as vast as the ocean. It takes six years of focussed reading, learning from peers and professors, and practical experience from patients, just to know that the subject is enormous. The basic medical graduate then spends another five to seven years to get specialised. Specialisation helps a doctor to focus his energy and skills to master a specific organ system of the human body. While he masters himself in his niche area, he is expected to remember the basic facts and fundamentals which he learnt almost a decade before. Some of these fundamentals are constantly discussed in the regular practice of the specialist and does not fade away from one’s memory. But it is humanely impossible to remember the rest of what one learns in the basic medical education. Often, I notice that neither the medical fraternity nor society accepts this fact. It is a common scenario in the final year medical exams that students would be disparaged by the examiners for failing to answer the ‘basic’ things which they learnt five years ago. I have seen scores of students mocked and sometimes failed in these exams just because they could not blurt these basic obscure stuffs.

Society and the common populace too expect this from their doctor. Treatment for a patient is partly emotional. The patient trusts the doctor and places his health in the hands of the ‘omniscient’ doctor. It is not easy for the patient to accept the fact that the doctor is not a complete repository of all medical information. He expects his doctor to know everything about the human body and all the recent advances too. Often, when my friends, relatives or my regular patients seek advice from me in diseases of a different specialty, I guide them to the appropriate specialist after expressing my unfamiliarity with the disease. But this is not well taken by everyone. It posts doubts in the minds of the patient and dents their trust on their doctor. For the doctor, it could be very unnerving to accept the limitations. They are forced to pursue the tough choice while the easy option would be to shell out some comforting reassurance in confusing medical jargon. Saying “I don’t know” is a tough stance to embrace but it can avoid wrong and delayed diagnosis and potentially save lives. Often, we encounter several overambitious doctors who never concede their inexperience in other specialties. They provide a solution for every other patient.

My sixth-grader son who was sifting through the pages of a children’s magazine, asked me the exact length of the entire vascular system. I knew it is long but I did not know the exact number, which I conceded. The young one sniggered at me. A good doctor is an amalgamation of intense knowledge, actively imbibed practical experience and extensive empathy. He knows the limits of his ability and does not shy away from expressing his lack of knowledge. A doctor does not need to know everything in medicine. He who knows what he knows and he who divulges what he does not know could be the ideal doctor. Obviously, the lack of knowledge and its fair acceptance does not entitle one to be a perfect doctor. There is always a scope for continuous learning, reinforcing the basics and updating the latest information.

