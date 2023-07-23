The new epoch of schooling

July 23, 2023 01:56 am | Updated July 22, 2023 02:14 pm IST

The COVID-19 era has brought about a massive difference in educational structures. The trackways formulated by institutions for students have undergone a colossal change, especially after the pandemic.

The transformation from in-person teaching and learning in classrooms or coaching centres to online modes has been prodigious for both teachers and students to accept and adapt. The teaching and learning groups have been trying to adapt themselves to these innovations. The year 2020 has led to an evolution and practice of novel teaching and learning methodologies. However, every advancement is a double-edged sword, which has its own pros and cons.

There are tools emerging to favour teachers to teach lessons and students to acquire knowledge when they are online or offline. These tools that have evolved and the applications that are to be developed in future buttress hybrid learning into the present educational format. There have been numerous apps designed for the purpose of offline and online teaching and learning modes. There are companies coming forward with applications that aid teachers in conducting classes and even for taking attendance. Several software programs have been emerging to help teachers and students exchange ideas and opinions. Numerous software applications have been established to help learners with study materials while preparing for their examinations. The software lends a helping hand to teachers in giving assignments or projects, carrying out and supervising tests and grading students as well. Despite its advantages, there is a visible negative consequence too. The software can be misused by the teaching and learning sectors.

By witnessing these changeovers in the field of education, there arises a question of how would education be in the near future. Will these growth in teaching and learning platforms and the emergence of software hinder the present educational organisations or provide a root for its downfall? Will these advancements disturb the social and psychological developments and behaviours of students? Will these turn of events in education culminate in taking hold of students’ health? The answers to any of these questions could never be a direct yes or no.

These differences in education have triggered a reimagining of how would teaching and learning be in the coming years. There are great chances for schools, colleges and other learning centres to adapt e-learning rather than the age-old tradition of classroom teaching and learning. There is no doubt that this will immensely support distant education by the use of virtual classrooms in the coming decades. There could be an increase in the number of Indian students enrolling in foreign institutions and international students studying in Indian educational institutions.

The metamorphosis in education has opened up new arenas in teaching pedagogies and learning techniques which has aided institutions to transmute their educational configurations. It is noticeable and appreciable that teachers and learners have begun to adjust to, and acquaint themselves with, both synchronous and asynchronous teaching and learning. The educational firms should take up the duty of edifying and familiarising teachers and students on online teaching and learning methods. Rather than adapting either in-person classrooms or online learning, incorporating blended learning technique in education will help in the social, psychological and technological developments of students. With all that said, the forthcoming years will witness tremendous modifications and transpositions of offline and online teaching and learning techniques, helping in the holistic progress of the educational system.

mounishanatrajan@gmail.com

