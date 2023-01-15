The myth of multitasking

January 15, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

With the advent of technology/Internet and its consequent information and work overload, “multitasking” has become a buzzword. According to the Oxford Dictionary, it is defined as “the ability of a computer to operate several programs at the same time”.

The first published use of the word “multitask” appeared in an IBM paper describing the capabilities of the IBM system in 1965. The term has since been applied to human tasks. Employees who can multitask are a preferred lot in any organisation and employees who are not capable of doing it or not good enough at doing so can lag behind and stand to lose many opportunities. Smartphones and computers are manufactured with the capacity to multitask with clinical efficiency and astonishing speed. We human beings are somehow fascinated with multitasking and have convinced ourselves that we too can multitask like smartphones and computers. However, the question is whether human brains are capable of multitasking? If so, how efficiently?

J. John Medina, a developmental molecular biologist with special research interests in the isolation and characterisation of genes involved in human brain development and the genetics of psychiatric disorders, says in his book Brain Rules that the human brain is not wired to carry out multitasking. We human beings are capable of doing one task at a time, not multiple tasks at the same time. He further says that if people are still claiming to be multitasking, it is like “putting their right leg in the left shoe”!

Still not convinced? Let us do this small exercise to find out the effectiveness of multitasking! You may simply count, 1a, 2b, 3c….. We all start this counting in right earnest and certainly fumble soon after. But if we are asked to count 1, 2, 3… or a, b, c…, one thing at a time, we can do so easily and effortlessly. This example clearly proves the ineffectiveness of multitasking. One of the main reasons for road accidents is driving while using the mobile phone, sometimes leading to loss of precious human lives. Have we ever considered why driving while talking on the mobile phone has been made an offence? It is precisely due to the reason that we cannot multitask! Talking while driving will inevitably distract us and fragment our attention resulting in less focus on the road, leading to horrific accidents.

It is worthwhile to remember that human brains process the information inputs received from sensory organs, analyse them and then send appropriate signals to various parts of the body for execution. Parts of the body like ears, nose, tongue, skin, etc. have a distinct and different role to play in a coordinated fashion, so also, the human brain. The rapidity of technological growth and the consequent increasing expectations characterised by never-ending deadlines are compelling us to adopt multitasking as a modern-day mantra to beat work pressure and meet timelines.

The problem of multitasking has multiplied with frequent distractions leading to low focus and less output at the workplace. With information overload and relentless bombardment from social media platforms, workplace distraction has become the order of the day. In a sense, we are drowning in information and starving for knowledge! Scientific evidence shows that it takes anywhere around 20-30 minutes for human beings to mentally prepare for the next task after every distraction. It is therefore better to focus on one task at a time and finish it effectively, rather than trying to do multiple tasks simultaneously, ending up doing not even a single task effectively.

While being touted as a mantra to keep pace with fast lifestyles and emerging demands, multitasking is actually proving to be a dampener, affecting and fragmenting the power of human concentration. As the futility of the human brain to carry out multitasking is well-established due to its very anatomy, we human beings should leave the job to smartphones and computers. The more we try to do multiple tasks, the less our focus and the quality of output. The economic implications of multitasking are indeed staggering. It has been estimated that $650 billion a year is wasted in U.S. businesses due to multitasking.

Having said that, what is the way out then? How do we cope with the ever changing and increasing demands in light of rapid socio, economic and technological developments? As advocated by Stephen R. Covey in his famous book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, the key is not to prioritise what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities. The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing. However, we spend too much time on urgent things and not enough time on important things. Focusing and spending our time on important things will substantially reduce the time required to deal with urgent things. There should be a paradigm shift as far as multitasking is concerned.

