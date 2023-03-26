The marvel of Kathakali

March 26, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST

John Keats was referring to poetry when he wrote to his brother that “the point of diving in a lake is not immediately to swim to the shore but to be in the lake; to luxuriate in the sensation of water.” However, in hindsight, it seems that Keats was ambiguously referring to all sorts of experiences that the human mind is capable of going through.

The young Romantic poet’s words dawned on me while I was watching a Kathakali performance a few days ago. As a Malayali, I have always been proud of Kathakali being Kerala’s native art form. But ironically enough, this was my first time watching this divine exemplification of art. The play enacted was Karnashapatham, written by Mali Madhavan Nair. To be slightly familiar with the art form, I looked through some articles and videos about Kathakali before the play. Being an ardent admirer of the character Karna, I was extremely thrilled to watch the story unfold on the stage. Right from the first beat of the instruments, everything around felt incredibly divine.

The actors in different Kathakali attires took over the stage as Duryodhana, Dushasana, and Bhanumati. Then came along the protagonists, Karna and Kunti. A man who was sitting in front of us seemed to enjoy every bit of the play right from the beginning. No doubt he knew every single detail and was a good critic too. At one point, I felt the urge to go ahead and ask him some of my doubts, but he seemed too involved, so I decided not to disturb him. Fortunately, the beauty and lucidity of the verses or ‘Padam’ worked their magic, and in half an hour, I got immersed in the play. I felt as if I was transported back to that morning on the shores of the Ganga, which might have been one of the most distressing mornings of Karna’s and Kunti’s lives. The intensely emotional conversation that followed left the audience cut to the heart.

With every passing minute, I kept wishing that the play would never end. Those three hours were an epiphany for me. I realized how art could cast a spell on us, and I did not want to come out of that spell. Finally, much to my dismay, the play ended, and I walked out into the darkness of the night while the blazing stage still lingered in my eyes.

durganair99@gmail.com