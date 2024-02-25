The many joys of running

February 25, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

I turned 53 recently and to celebrate my birthday ran four miles early that morning. It is possible to run marathons at age 60 and beyond, so my four-mile run is not an achievement in that sense. My happiness springs from the fact that I have kept the child in me joyously alive by the simple act of running regularly. Children run easily, it is natural for them to run about here and there, but many forget how to run when they reach adulthood.

On the road, a runner can be peacefully alone, unless they prefer running with company. The focus is on the breath, the patterns of inhales and exhales in musical synchrony with the sound and rhythm of the running legs as they go a steady thump-thump on the road. There is total awareness of how one’s body is moving, stride by stride. After the initial half-mile, one gets into a zone, a delightful flow of ease and acceptance both in body and mind.

Then, like children, who in their imagination change shapes and take different forms to become whatever their mind creates, a runner can become a deer — dainty and light, or a panther — all power and speed, or a bird — smooth and effortless. Running, thus, literally feels like poetry in motion! It is akin to meditation and feels beautiful.

There is the mindfulness and enjoyment of the breeze and the sense of freedom as a runner covers mile after mile. Then there is the mind game, the internal dialogue and determination to achieve one’s goal, and the subsequent learning about oneself every time.

The high after a run is real. I have huge smiles then, as all runners do. It comes both from a sense of achievement when I reach the target I set for myself at the beginning of each run, as well as from the sheer pleasure of the experience. While I enjoy running on the treadmill when I cannot run outside, outdoor morning runs are a different experience. There are the lovely smiles and waves I get back when I smile at other joggers on the road. These add beauty to the poetry and music of running.

For most people, the beginning of their first run starts with walking. With consistency and determination, the brisk walks alternate with short two-minute runs. This progresses to a five-minute run and then to a continuous one-km run. The excitement of newbie runners at this achievement of a non-stop one-km run is a joy to behold! Five-km runs are then not far behind. Many new runners take up this challenge and continue to progress. Those that recognise the mindfulness and music in running continue to enjoy it for as long as they can.

Everyone in decent health can experience the immense joys and benefits of running if only they take it up. One need not run marathons or even half a marathon. Running even one or two kms every day or at least regularly makes a great positive difference to one’s physical and mental health.

I feel the same as Haruki Murakami, who in his inspiring book What I Talk About When I Talk About Running, wrote, “I’ll be happy if running and I can grow old together.”

