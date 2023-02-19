The magic of written text

February 19, 2023 01:37 am | Updated February 18, 2023 02:39 pm IST

In this digital era, soft copies have been outweighing all the hard copies beginning with birth certificates, land records, books, e-papers, e-certificates and even currencies. The art of writing has been losing out. Still, I could vividly remember my grandmother showing me the letter that her father had written to her way back in the 1960s. The letter was half-torn and it had all its contents written with a fountain pen. Every time she reads the letter, she fondly reminisces her memories with her father. At the end of the letter, I could notice a teardrop at the corner of her eye. Such is the power of a hand-crafted letter. Being a child of the 21st century, I had little or no exposure towards writing letters.

After reading many articles in the newspaper as well as on the Internet, I suddenly had a spark to write to someone. I went to the post office and bought a dozen inland letters and postcards. I wrote letters to my father, mother, grandparents, brother, sister, uncle, aunt on various occasions such as their birthdays and other events. The response that I got from them was unprecedented. I could empathise with their feelings and the emotions that the letter had kindled through their voices. At that moment, the gratification that I got was surreal.

In our era, the digital media has been ruling us. The greetings and other messages that we get through these will vanish if there is any technical glitch. A status on WhatsApp or a story on Instagram goes away within 24 hours. But these hand-crafted letters, if protected well, on seeing after aeons, will rekindle many of our emotions and bring back the glorious past in front of our eyes. Revisiting our school and college books is one such. What are you waiting for? Pick your pen. Empty your feelings in the heart through the letter. Post it to your loved ones and watch out for the amazing response.

