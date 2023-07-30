The lunch-box text

July 30, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

Some schools, these days, seem to be more concerned about students emptying their lunch boxes. I wonder if they need to. While it was the exams or shoe polish checks in the earlier days, it’s the lunch break that’s the bugbear now, wherein the students are compelled to finish their lunch with no leftovers. I can’t but go back to those days when a friend would bring an additional box of my favourite dish and I would return home with mine only half-eaten.

The concern about the student not eating at all and ending up hungry seems valid. But it seems rather excessive when it comes to finishing the lunch box. There could be various reasons for a child to eat less in a day. Certain foods like potatoes or paneer may cause early satiation or a child with a cold or taking medicines or recovering from a recent illness may not have a good appetite. It’s unjustifiable to expect the parents to have the dietary/behavioural knowledge while packing the lunch boxes. Not to mention, there’s more reason to expect a parent to add some extra portion, just in case the child has an increased appetite some days.

Even if the school’s concern is on the basis of nutrition, parents do get to know the intake of the child from the returned lunch box and can plan the next meal of the day accordingly.

It is sad to see that these schools are not aware about the long-term ramifications on the kids who are forced to eat, which include, inter alia, eating disorders, weight issues and negative emotions. Lastly, in case this is anything about schools educating children on food waste, I wonder, can’t we learn at least some things without being evaluated?

