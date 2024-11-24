The loneliness epidemic

The Lonely City by Olivia Laing looks at loneliness in its emotional and psychological dimensions, using New York City as a metaphor for isolation. The book is half-memoir, but also delves into the lives of the city’s most compelling artists — Andy Warhol, Edward Hopper and David Wojnarowicz — all of whom used art to explore their own feelings of isolation and the attendant ugliness.

Laing emphasises that loneliness is about the emotional distance between people, often exacerbated by modern society’s emphasis on individualism. As grief and isolation became the norm during the pandemic, different people navigated the storm of their emotions in different ways. The COVID-19 pandemic and multiple lockdowns promoted remote work culture and social distancing has scarred people socially in different ways. For Arunima Singhal, 20, the pandemic was one of the darkest times of her life. Her family grappled with a deep wedge of isolation, each member waking up, doing the chores only to go back to sleep. “There seemed to be barely any point reaching out to people because I wasn’t sure what to talk about. I remember it just really felt like I had to push myself to exist.”

Many people also find it hard to remember the person that they were prior to the pandemic, which forms the passageway to feelings of guilt, depersonalisation, and detachment. “I finally started to understand Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb,” says Singhal, as she laughs.

Tanishqa Mathur, 24, talks about how the pandemic felt like it was a whole other world. “Even though my friend and I found different ways to stay in touch (like watching online movies), we couldn’t trust the reality of virtual connections, and since there was no certainty as to when or if the pandemic would end, loneliness held a sort of gravity.” Now, she says, the pandemic changed how she views all of her relationships with her friends and her romantic partners.

The absolute physical isolation seems to have hit several people hard. The loss of touch beckoned people to go online and look at peoples’ lives voyeuristically whilst barely making an effort to change their own.

Gen Z is also one of the first generations to fully grow up with so much technology at the press of a button, which seems to have acted as a catalyst to enable things to spiral out of control. While grief and isolation became prevalent in COVID era, it’s aftermath still persists in various ways.

Though screens have bridged the distances amongst people, it has also left people emotionally drained. “Many people are now connecting online, but these interactions lack the warmth of face-to-face contact, leaving people feeling detached,” says a Mumbai-based psychotherapist, Neha Mehta.

Loneliness has come across a public health crisis in the past few years and is often linked with suicide, mental health disorders and substance abuse. Many school and college students are struggling to adjust and reconnect with their peers after two years of online learning. The increasing consumption of social media and digital interactions during the COVID era has left many people, especially the youth feeling a sense of “digital isolation.” WHO estimated that 10% of adolescents and 25% of old people in India are alone.

India’s loneliness epidemic is not only a mental health crisis, it has also come across as a societal challenge threatening social connections and bonds among people.

