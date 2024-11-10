The lasting impression

One of our junior colleagues left our department recently after working with us for two years. When he joined us, he was quite inexperienced. We took the anxious fledgling under our fold, trained, and moulded him for the needs of the job. A hard worker he was, he learned things quite nimbly and soon became an integral part of the team. Suddenly, a month ago, he resigned looking for greener pastures and we wished him good. But, unlikely of him, his last working days were a turmoil for us. He was slack and did not put in efforts in training his replacement candidate. He took leave reporting illness in a bid to use his allotted holidays. Unceremoniously, we were waiting for his last working day because the last impression he left us was dismissal.

First impression is the best impression, thus goes a famous adage. It is true that how we get introduced to others is very important but equally or rather more essential would be how well we are going to sign off. The image and emotional connect that lingers in people’s mind is the most recent and lasting impression that are left at the last. Often, when champions retire from their scintillating career, their last days are exasperating even for their hardcore fans. They still believe that there is some sport left in them but find it extremely tedious to score runs or goals. The huge image that they had sculpted in the fans’ minds through their initial meritorious years goes for a toss towards their retirement days. The last impression left by many towering sportspersons is rather a poor reflection of their stature.

For surgeons like me, the success of a surgery depends completely on the disease eradication through surgical techniques, and the consequent alleviation of patient’s symptoms. But from a patient’s perspective, I have noticed that they are often more concerned about the number of sutures used in the surgery and how well the surgical scar appears cosmetically. The suturing is performed as the last step in a surgical process and typically surgeons delegate only a fraction of time for closing the wound since in their mind, the major part of surgery has already been done successfully. But what the patient sees and is going to appreciate for the rest of his life is the visible scar on the body. A well-sutured scar appears neat and indelible, and leaves a lasting impression in the patient’s mind.

In relationships, business meetings and family functions too, the last impression is very important. How well one is going to leave the place is more pertinent than how greatly one started. Maintaining good eye contact, a friendly smile and a firm handshake would leave a strong feeling of attachment in the minds of the people around us. The last impression is felt dramatically in fiction and movies too. The final unexpected twist in the story or a character that turncoat or a well-choreographed fight sequence becomes talking point of many movies. Movie viewers don’t remember how well the movie started but they will rave about the strong, emotion-laden climaxes of many blockbusters. Even if the movie is well directed throughout but ends as a damp squib, it does not make the audience root for it.

Another classic example are the abridged versions of cricket. Despite how well the innings are started by the team, the success of the match is decided by how well they orchestrated the finish. Ending relationships on a sour note also clouds the sweet memories of the past. Even when we have to break up, shouldn’t we part without breaking hearts with unsaid words? So, wherever we are, whatever we are doing, let us bring our focus on how impressionable we can be before signing off.

