The last page

January 01, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

Blame it on the advent of computers and smartphones. A wonderful habit of us even a decade ago is almost lost now: the habit of diary writing.

An individual records the day’s happenings in a diary, which remains mostly private and personal. There are still many elders who have a fine collection of their diaries and go nostalgic reading them and cherish old memories. Thoughts, emotions and feelings are kept stored in those pile of papers.

Diary writing has its own benefits. Apart from acting like a mini autobiography, it improves one’s writing skill. In a page, one can record the emotions and feelings experienced on a day. It is a nice way of venting out the inner rumblings.

I strongly believe that in these days of a hectic lifestyle, diary writing will save people from falling into depression. Today, in many houses, there is no free conversation. Even while eating, either TV or mobile phone is the company that one prefers. With all emotions locked up, one falls into depression easily. Even children and young adults suffer this malaise.

Except among a negligible few, diary writing is no more a popular habit now. These are the days of social media. Pictures and videos are shared on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and the like. These are created to showcase ourselves, masking our true emotions. But words written in a diary carried life. Social media is not real, but diary writing is. We learn shocking news about suicide of our friends, relatives and celebrities, though they have posted pictures on social media with a broad smile on their face, just a few hours earlier.

These days, the art of writing is also facing a slow death, except among students who are made to do their homework and take tests. Handwritten letters are also on the decline.

I feel this is the right time to encourage children to take up diary writing as a habit or hobby. People of all ages could pick up a diary and record their thoughts. Let not the usual “no time” excuse be taken. Where there is a will, there is a way.

Moreover, these are days when almost everyone needs a platform which acts as a conscience keeper, maintains privacy and at the same time, lets us relieve our emotions without any fear. A diary, certainly, ticks all the above boxes.

I had this habit of diary writing even during my college days and later, discontinued it on entering government service, citing the usual excuse of “lack of time”. However, I am determined to restart diary writing from the New Year.

Let us revive diary writing and live a real life. Let peace be searched from within and not outside.

