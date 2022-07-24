The Jamun as madeleine 

One bite, and it was a flood of memories sweet and purple-blackish

One day this July, I noticed the housing complex had a jamun (Java plum) tree. The purple-blackish, marble-like soft bunches were hanging temptingly, beckoning one and all. Soon the housemaids reached there quickly to gather them. They leapt in the air to grab one, but they couldn’t, and picked a few from the ground.

I stood in the window eyeing the tree, and wondered how I could lay my hands on them. Eating the fruit picked from the ground was unthinkable. It was also slush-laced, thanks to the monsoon, the season in which jamuns turn jamun (purple).

I longed to eat a bunch of the juicy globes freshly picked from the tree. The housing society was strict about not plucking flowers. Did the rule apply to the jamuns too?

Freshly picked

Finally, I took permission and had the joy of eating a bowl of jamuns fresh from a tree after many years. My mouth, tongue, lips looked a ghoulish purple, especially the teeth. I had the fun of eating jamuns straight from the tree, but they lacked the sweetness and plumpness of the fruit that used to grow in my parents’ bungalow.

My mother was fond of gardening and had planted lots of fruit trees and flowers. Unfortunately, most of the fruit trees in the backyard didn’t bear much fruit because a neighbour had grown eucalyptus trees that draw all the water from the soil. The jamun and the amla trees grew in the right wing of the house and stood safe from the tyranny of the eucalyptus. Both grew tall and bore lots of fruits.

When I started living in the bungalow, I loved to water them. I saw them spread from mid-size trees to their full height when they began to bear fruit.

The amla had green fruit that stayed green. But the jamun was different. In summer, it grew tiny green balls that gradually enlarged but remained green only until the monsoon. At the fall of the first rain, the fruit magically turned blackish-purple. The previous day, it was green; the next day, it turned dark purple. The transformation was incredible.

The jamuns that grew were bulbous, sweet and delicious. Every morning, the gardener plucked a bagful which my mother frequently distributed among neighbours and friends. The house helps and we ate them daily and enjoyed them in good quantity.

As the tree grew taller, its branches spread over the next-door neighbour’s terrace. In a way, the fruit which grew there belonged to us and them and they generously helped themselves to it. This could have become a contentious issue if one took it too seriously. It reminded me of V.S. Naipaul’s story in Miguel Street where a breadfruit tree bore fruit in the neighbour’s house and the two households were always at loggerheads about the ownership of the fruit. But my mother always said, “They’re our neighbours. How much can we eat?”

The jamun and the amla trees are still there, but we don’t live there anymore. In 2012, we sold the bungalow with a heavy heart.

