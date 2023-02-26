The hostel fare

February 26, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

On Wednesday evenings, the mess at my college hostel in Coimbatore would be rather deserted. Not because the menu was unappetising, but that day’s dinner of tomato rice and chips was an exciting accompaniment to another feast — Oliyum Oliyum, a TV programme of popular Tamil movie songs, which aired around the same time. The food was different from the staple, bland fare of idli, dosa, sambar, chutney and so on that was dished out in an unvarying, unexciting routine.

Hostels, as most of us know it, are where food goes to die. Tell anyone you live in one and the first question will be, “Oh, how’s the food?” Or perhaps, you won’t wait for the question, but go on to shake your head and say piteously: “The food is awful.” But as with most rules, there are exceptions too.

Many years ago, a friend served me a green chutney at lunch, tasting similar to what our mess would serve with vegetable pulao on Sundays. I had never imagined till then that anyone could miss hostel food, much less make it at home. It had more coriander than mint, I recall, and my friend’s recipe was faithful to that. That meal was one of the better ones, as was the breakfast of Maggi-type noodles and tomato sauce on one day of the week and bread and jam on another day. A previous three-year stint in a hostel in another city inculcated in me an appreciation for vegetables I could distinguish from one another and a deep respect for those I would not deign to touch back home. Any liking for hostel food had to be relative — so it was wondrous that people could miss food from such places and even recreate it!

Did people really do that? While most found it hilarious that I even asked, some said yes. Minneapolis-based Jayashree Manickam, who is back at college for a law degree, recalls that some of the food in her Kerala hostel of some 20 years ago was downright unpalatable but as “we were young and almost always ready to eat, we polished off pretty much everything.” The one dish she did look forward to was an evening snack called love letter, pancakes filled with coconut and sugar.

Pragyansmita Nayak, a Washington DC-based chief data scientist, fondly remembers the fried Maggi at a BITS-Pilani eatery when she studied there about 25 years ago. Some Internet investigation into this dish reveals that it is much celebrated among fond BITS alumni who had it at the all-night canteen, which offered a respite from the mess food. Canteens, with their fried snacks and superior prices, have provided an alternative, but you have to give it to the person who dreamt up a spicy combination of paneer and ramen — it seems to touch the soul only as the most popular greasy, fried roadside food can.

Love letter, known also as mutta kuzhalappam, elanchi or pillow appam, has a following n Kerala. Looking it up on some blogs, I find that it is a popular snack in hostels in the State.

Spoilt for choice

In fact, a search for #hostelfood on Instagram throws up over 9,000 results. Of course, that is not much in relation to more common hashtags, but whether it is fame or ignominy, hostel food occupies much mindspace. (Some of these posts are by tourist hostels.) Here are some associated hashtags I found on Instagram: #hostelfoodsucks, #hostelfooddiaries, #hostelfoodie, even #hostelfoodporn and #hostelfoodisgood. And can #hostelfoodmemes be far behind? I caught a glimpse of a nutritionist’s post saying one’s meals should be like hostel food! Going by the picture, maybe, she meant a balanced meal replete with rice/roti, dal, vegetable and salad.

It is through this search that I find a post celebrating another hostel meal — yellow rice served with peanut and tomato chutneys. Assam-based Bhagyashree Kashyap, now a postgraduate student of commerce in Guwahati, says the dish was a polarising entity at the hostel of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a Union government-run residential school in Golaghat. “After we passed out, everyone misses the dish. Those who used to hate and those who loved it both now want to have a taste of it as it reminds us of our best seven years,” she says.

Bhagyashree liked the rice, unlike many of her friends, but her words bring to the fore another aspect of hostel food: if the memory of it can bring joy, wouldn’t making the dish be reliving it?

Chennai-based G. Gayathri, who spent a few months at a working women’s hostel, recalls how she and her friends would sneak Sunday’s breakfast of kadappa and pooris to late risers. They would have to take another route from the mess so that the warden could not spot them ferrying the goodies to the rooms. Kadappa is a curry from Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu made of potatoes, green gram and coconut. However, as the hostel was run by people from Andhra Pradesh, the curry used to be hot, says Gayathri with a laugh. Her family does not like the combination, but she looks out for it at hotels or asks her mother to make it for her. She likes both the chilli-hot version as well as the original, but the memory of those stealthy trips fills her with joy.

Pragyansmita describes the fried Maggi as a new take on a classic and one that made it more palatable. “It brings back shared food memories. Tests are a daily thing in a BITS student’s life and anytime we did well in a test and wanted to celebrate, fried Maggi and MNB (midnight beauty aka ice-cream soda) were our options,” she says. She adds baby corn to her version, while her friend adds curry leaves. “I love it either way,” she says, when asked whose version is better — the canteen’s or hers. “It’s soul food and transports me to the simpler times of life, which at that point felt as if the world was so unkind!”

Jayashree believes her recipe is close to the original. The other two favourites at her mess were pazham pori ( nendran plantain fritters) and a potato curry served with bread for breakfast. Bhagyashree has worked out the recipe and achieved parity with the yellow rice served in her school hostel. Hers is a recipe without quantities. “I use as much as I like,” she says blithely. The only stipulation is that the rice should be leftovers from an earlier meal.

At the end of this enquiry, I feel almost left out. I haven’t felt any nostalgia for hostel food, treating it only as growing pains. Maybe, this Sunday, I will make the vegetable pulao, whip up a coriander chutney, call my friend over and post it on Instagram.

