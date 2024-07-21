The Himalayan peaks

On a recent trip to Nepal, we got the opportunity to take the early-morning mountain flight. The one-hour flight takes off from the Kathmandu airport to the Himalayan mountain ranges, including Mount Everest. All passengers get window seats for a clear and close-up view. A few minutes after take-off, the pilot takes you to a height of over 20,000 feet. Then the mountains come into view. In a sea of snow-white clouds, these magnificent peaks rise tall and majestic, like sentinels of the sky. As the tour operators tell you, it’s a “once in a lifetime experience”.

The jagged, snow-covered mountains fill you with awe, reminding you that nature is indeed a manifestation of the almighty. A feeling of being at the top of the world! As the aircraft slowly traverses the length of the ranges, the cabin attendant tells you the names of the individual peaks — Gauri Shankar, Annapurna, Kanchenjunga and so on. And there, nestled between the Nuptse and Lhotse peaks is Everest. The peak that many vie to conquer, and have conquered in the past. It is also called Sagarmatha. The spectacle indeed leaves one speechless.

Many of these peaks have been named after Gods. When you interact with the local people, you can understand why. Their religious fervour and devotion, among the young and old alike, is unsurpassed. One can see why, from ancient times, the kings have built so many spectacular temples. The architecture is unique and the woodwork unbelievably intricate. The Buddhist shrines and stupas are equally elegant. Living in the vicinity of the towering mountains, people have an ingrained reverence for God and his creations. Nepal is also the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the embodiment of peace and serenity.

The people are friendly and you are accorded the best in hospitality. They are peace loving and believe in living in harmony with nature and with each other. The baser emotions are rarely expressed, possibly due to their spirituality and innate sense of humility. One does not get the feeling of being in a different country.

The grandeur of the towering mountain ranges is a sight to behold and brings a sense of tranquillity even to the most troubled mind. When the mere sighting of Mount Everest gives such a feeling of immense satisfaction, it is easy to understand the exhilaration felt by those who actually climbed the mountain and conquered its peak.

