The hills beckon

December 11, 2022 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST

We watched the film Uunchai recently and it left a lasting imprint on me primarily because of how intimately it captured the hills and mountains. The hills have carved a special place in my heart ever since I was a child. Before the rigmarole of studies and exams became all-consuming, we, as a family, would invariably travel to a beautiful, yet unexplored location on the hills every summer holiday. The usual Nainital and such others were covered but so were the less-known Champawat, Bageshwar, Ranikhet and Kausani.

We would get down from the train at Kathgodam station and take a cab to whichever destination we were bound for; sometimes, these cab journeys involved mountain sickness, especially for my younger brother, who probably refrains from travel to the hilly regions till date for this reason. We would also take a bus sometimes. I distinctly remember the bus stopping for a break on the serpentine, winding mountainous roads for a break. We would get down and there would be women selling heaps of this delicious crimson-magenta berry-like fruit called kaafal, or big, juicy corn-on-the-cob, freshly roasted and anointed with lime, chilli and salt — a true treat for the senses.

We would stay in a humble guest house or lodge but experience stellar hospitality. The local dhaaba owner would cook a simple but delectable chicken curry for us, which we would relish with leavened bread in the dewy evening by a hill slope. We would go picking apples in an orchard, take a bite from those unseemly, uneven but crisp fruits and discover their sweetness, or go boating in the clear stream.

I learnt so much about enjoying the beauty of nature here, especially on long walks with Papa through the forest after lunch. Papa would keep his eyes peeled for any small wonder of the hills he could possibly introduce me to — dried up but damp fir cones lying on a bed of amber leaves below trees, fresh green acorns strewn on the forest floor, the intoxicating smell of fresh pine resin on pine needles, wood roses, paper flowers and pebbles lining sides of gurgling streams, ingrained with remnants of the hills and time. I also remember looking out from the balcony of our room in Kausani and the sun glowing softly in the morning, embroidering the valley below with golden threads and wisps of clouds floating at eye-level. It truly felt like heaven.

A traumatic spot in the hills was this temple, supposedly an ancient stone one, when the capricious child in me started touching the stones and noticed camouflaged figures moving in the grey stone — lizards and chameleons, hundreds of them, creeping about! I was mortified and moved stiffly throughout our mini-pilgrimage.

I love the hills and am partly jealous of and partly inspired by Ruskin Bond who has built a life as a writer in the hills. ‘I’m a mountain person for life’…

