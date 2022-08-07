The heaven called Kashmir

The purest of the hearts and the best of the scenic lands in one place

When we recovered from COVID-19, we felt we have grown wings. We were ready to travel far and wide as we believed that we would not get infected again soon. And, we chartered our first long trip to the heaven on earth, the ever-blissful Kashmir. After a half-day flying, we reached Srinagar. At the airport, we read, “You are in heaven on earth!”

Our driver was waiting for us and he took us to the Dal Lake. The lake was awesome, and overcrowded with tourists. However, we started enjoying the evening with a Shikara ride. The night stay on a calm houseboat with homely food was the cherry on top!

The next day, we travelled to Pahalgam to see the poetic scenery of the Kashmir Valley. We checked into the hotel, had lunch and in spite of the tiredness after forenoon travel, we went out for sightseeing. We then realised that we must ride on horses to see the scenic valleys. Initially, we did not find the idea very romantic, but later decided to jump into it after being convinced that this is the only option left.

We got two horses, Badal and Raja. Badal carried my daughter and me and Raja, my husband and son. We set off on horseback through the huge crowd of tourists. When the horse started climbing up the hill, my husband jumped off it as he felt there was little space for him and our son. He started walking, but the terrain was really bad for that. Later, I got down and my husband got on Badal with our daughter. I started walking and realised it was too hectic for me. I got on Raja. We made it up to almost 2 km, by then.

In spite of the scenic beauty, I started feeling terrible. My son was wailing and asking me to get down and walk. My eight-year-old warned me if I am not getting down then he would jump down and start walking. I was trying to console him, was telling him that we will not be able to trek through the uneven terrain. Suddenly, our horse, Raja, fell down, while trying to climb up a steep slope. Raja was tired!

My son jumped off the horse and I found he was safe. My arm hit a hard rock and it was broken. I was shocked to realise that there were no hospitals nearby. My husband was worried; however, he managed to tie my arm with a shawl. The children were crying. No vehicle could reach there and we had to descend to where we started the horse ride.

This is when we started seeing Jannat. Everyone around us, even the poorest of the poor, was lending a helping hand. We saw the purest of the hearts. They helped me get on top of the same horse and it started taking me downhill. Our driver, by this time, tried his best and brought the car uphill. The same night, I underwent surgery and was recovering with the help of the fellow humans around us!

In the middle of that distress, we saw the pure souls of Kashmiris. The driver, the doctors, the hotel owner and staff, everyone treated us as own family. We could see our grief on their faces. They helped and protected us in every way they could. We enjoyed their love and warmth.

We were in safe hands, they looked after our children as their own. They did everything in the name of God, they were taken aback when we offered them money or even thanked them. They said they would get what they deserved in their Jannat. I wanted to tell them, “This is Jannat. Any place would be heaven with people like them.”

We were all in tears when we left Srinagar. It was hard to say goodbye to our little brother, our driver, who took great care of our children during the distress. I would say that we have not seen much of Kashmir, but we have seen Jannat!

