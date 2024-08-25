The happiness mantra

“Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value. He is considered successful in our day who gets more out of life than he puts in. But a man of value will give more than he receives.”

― Albert Einstein

Our real progress lies in advancing towards a culture in which caring and sharing is a daily routine. With artificial intelligence being increasingly adopted, we now have to be more mindful of what it can and can’t do. At this moment, AI cannot be humane or have consciousness and so that is where we should focus on to survive its onslaught. Be better human beings.

Most people will agree with it, talk about it, yet not do much about it. This gap between “talk” and “do” is a big concern. What difference can one person make? A big difference. Say if only the top 10% of the wealthy shared just 10% of their wealth, most people will not go hungry to bed, most children will get good food and education, and medical facilities will be accessible to most.

Give with grace and receive with gratitude should be the motto of life. Practise caring and sharing without expectations as a daily routine. Seeding and nourishing something that can change the world is the best way to move towards putting into practice one’s own ideas. Using your limited time and wealth better is the way forward as it increases the quality of your life and others.

For me, the daily routine of finding someone whom I can care for or share with is itself a purposeful one as it gives joy. It leaves me with joyful memories. I see a more people doing their bit.

I believe that giving care and being cared for are essential for human happiness. Genuine care and support can work wonders for those fortunate enough to receive them. The unconditional love and care we receive from our mothers during childhood is perhaps the purest form of care. However, as we mature, many of us begin to take caring for granted, which can create a distance in our relationships and impact our happiness in the long run.

My maternal grandmother set an example of care in my life. In illness, she came lying down in a car to see my daughter, who had a fever. She always had chocolates, of which I could have only two pieces a day and was encouraged to share the balance with my cousins. Experiencing this as a child easily instilled the habit of sharing in me. My relationships with most people who have cared for me or whom I have cared for unconditionally are at their deepest level today.

Prioritise self-care

I firmly believe that expressing care and having it reciprocated is a divine blessing. In my daily life, I prioritise self-care by starting with a prayer of gratitude every morning and evening. It serves as a kind of happiness antivirus, running throughout the day. During my morning walks, I often take the time to enquire about people’s well-being, assist someone in need, or offer food to those less fortunate, all of which are typically met with smiles. Sharing needs to be done gracefully and not as a favour to others.

One winter’s night, I saw an old man loaded with hand baggage struggling to go up the ladder to an aircraft. I offered help, and he smilingly handed it over to me. On landing, I got my bags, and he did ask for his. I was a little irritated and went to him to give his bags. He smiled and said, “Oh, these are not mine,” and pointed to a young lady who was pregnant, as I could see. He had tried to help her despite his own health not being good. Selfless care is present in this world. Our loved ones also need this level of care and attention, whom we often take for granted. Indulge in it more often (without burnout) as that is what is going to give you more joy and memories.

Every day, I make it a point to perform at least one act exactly as my spouse, parents, or children would want. For example, I prepare tea for my father just the way he likes it or fulfil a request from my wife. As a habit, I enquire about people’s health at the start of my day. A very senior client who was very helpful when he was in the chair fell ill. He was hospitalised in a different city, and I happened to go there for some work for a day. I managed to go to the hospital to visit him during non-visiting hours. He was in tears and asked why I took so much trouble. I simply said, “When you were in the chair, I was a nobody. Your support and guidance at that time helped me stand. I can never forget that.”

For my children this was an example. At times, we build expectations, yet now I am able to let go and accept things much more easily as I only do as much as is comfortable for me.

The importance of sharing extends beyond material possessions to include emotions, gratitude, and appreciation for others. Many people around me focus on saving and accumulating wealth without realising that true fulfilment comes from giving back and not retiring to the graveyard rich. They keep storing stuff which is later discarded or goes to waste, as when the time to use it comes, its usability is already over. The joy of seeing people get what they don’t have is so much more satisfying than having a little more for myself in the wardrobe or fridge. My mother had the wisdom to teach me, “You do what’s good for you and let others do what’s good for them.”

Most of us have an abundance of food and clothing, which is why I make it a point never to let my fridge or wardrobe become overloaded. Instead, I graciously distribute excess food and clothing to those in need. During a power outage caused by a cyclone, I shared a candle and some milk powder with an elderly neighbour and my car washer. At that moment, it was a priceless thing, as morning tea was much needed, and so was light (as mobile phones and their torches stopped working as the batteries went out). When I saw them, both sharing cups of tea with others, it was a moment of so much satisfaction to see that goodness always goes around. When I reach life’s departure lounge, I want to feel joyous about my ability to care and share for others as a daily routine. We all know that we came empty-handed and will go up empty-handed. I am already living with daily sparks of joy with wonderful memories, hopefully leaving behind a legacy to be proud of.

Try doing your bit without expectations, and who knows, you may create the most satisfying memories of your life. Each one’s contribution big or small can make a difference to humanity.

Let’s create memories that will always remain with us unlike temporary happiness that goes off the moment a possession loses its sheen.

