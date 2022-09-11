The guide in the forest

But as time passed, the distance between the dog and me became shorter and shorter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woof, woof. I looked back and saw a dog running towards me. My heart beat faster and my pupils dilated. It was a “fight or flight” moment. I held the straps of my rucksack tight thinking of what to do. Fight cannot be an option since I don’t know any martial arts; flight is the only way.

I looked to my right and there was a forest and to my left was a steep slope. Well, cannot expect much while trekking in Cherrapunji. I got stuck and thought there was no way other than accepting a new tattoo of the canines as the dog plunged its teeth into my skin.

But to my surprise, it ran and sat in front of me. I got confused. Was it playing a prank on me? I looked into its eyes and it looked into my eyes. Nothing happened! With my eyes, I asked her, “So no tattoo?”

I mustered all my courage and slowly turned back while not taking my eyes off my potential attacker. The moment I turned back, she got up and walked past me. She walked for a bit and then turned back and looked at me as if she was waiting for me.

I was always a cat person and never had a dog as a pet. My cats never did anything for me like this. So it was difficult for me to comprehend these acts of the canine. You cannot blame me! My cats always made me feel that they are my owner and they are doing me a favour by letting me feed them.

I started walking and she too started walking beside me. I kept my distance, of course. But as time passed, the distance between us became shorter and shorter. I became sure that she will not bite me.

And then we reached a junction. The board showed two ways to the cave. “Rugged path” and “paved path”. Before I could choose anything, she started climbing the stairs of the rugged path. I looked at the rugged path and it exactly looked like that eerie forest in films where the serial killer waits for his prey.

After climbing some steps, she looked back at me as if asking, “Are you scared, little boy?” I smirked and said, “Hell no! Let’s do this.” And as I started walking into that forest, there wasn’t even a path per se. It was as if no one went through this way in the past 100 years. I had to make my way through the forest but believe me, as I say. The more I went in, the more beautiful the scenery became. The fresh air and cloudy Cherrapunji sky. I couldn’t ask for more. That trek was perfect. That place gave a new life to the traveller in me.

We reached the caves and she did not enter the caves. So I went in thinking this will be the last time I will be seeing her and to my surprise, she was waiting for me at the other end of the caves. This time, I was the one who ran to her. I unpacked my rucksack and took out a biscuit and shared it with her.

While returning, I chose to take the paved path as I was very tired. The paved one was so artificial with not a tinge of nature in it. I kept saying thanks to her all the way for being my guide in that beautiful forest. But at the end, I had to say goodbye to her. I gave her some more biscuits and bid adieu to her. I kept looking back until I lost sight of her. And she kept waiting for the next traveller to arrive.

