The grey area on social media

August 13, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Social media, accessible to all, has a big impact on the youth. We start our days by peeking into the lives of hundreds of people we know.

Each day, we come across several agendas on our fingertips, big to small, and we have our opinions on all. We pick our sides.

It’s right or wrong, good or evil, best case or worst case, but in this selection, we tend to blur the silver lining of “the grey area”.

The modern world has made us believe in two sides of the coin and double-edged swords, but is it always black and white? Are there only two extremes?

As an example, several influencers promoting body positivity are often trolled for promoting unhealthy eating practices. We need to understand there exists a broad spectrum of possibilities and opinions between two ends of a decision.

Yes, you can support body positivity and at the same time, disagree with unhealthy eating practices.

We need to respect people who are suffering, and thus make the Internet a kinder place for all.

The Internet has played a major role in oversimplifying things today; the youth tend to believe in the extremes which, in turn, leads to misusing the right to expression and forming hate groups.

In other words, it’s okay to agree or disagree to a certain degree with a given belief but not choose any one extreme altogether.

If we look at it at a broader level, when we only agree with one extreme, the concept of brainwashing and hatred begins.

When a person chooses to take an extreme position, it can even go to justify the act of killing.

The youth of this nation needs to understand that it is okay to believe in any philosophy, ideology, concept or belief that may not be the usual set of opinion but a mix of views, personal understanding and logic.

khushisurana0113@gmail.com