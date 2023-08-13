HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The grey area on social media
Premium

The modern world has made us believe in two sides of the coin and double-edged swords

August 13, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST

Khushi Surana
The Internet has played a major role in oversimplifying things today.

The Internet has played a major role in oversimplifying things today. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Social media, accessible to all, has a big impact on the youth. We start our days by peeking into the lives of hundreds of people we know.

Each day, we come across several agendas on our fingertips, big to small, and we have our opinions on all. We pick our sides.

It’s right or wrong, good or evil, best case or worst case, but in this selection, we tend to blur the silver lining of “the grey area”.

The modern world has made us believe in two sides of the coin and double-edged swords, but is it always black and white? Are there only two extremes?

As an example, several influencers promoting body positivity are often trolled for promoting unhealthy eating practices. We need to understand there exists a broad spectrum of possibilities and opinions between two ends of a decision.

Yes, you can support body positivity and at the same time, disagree with unhealthy eating practices.

We need to respect people who are suffering, and thus make the Internet a kinder place for all.

The Internet has played a major role in oversimplifying things today; the youth tend to believe in the extremes which, in turn, leads to misusing the right to expression and forming hate groups.

In other words, it’s okay to agree or disagree to a certain degree with a given belief but not choose any one extreme altogether.

If we look at it at a broader level, when we only agree with one extreme, the concept of brainwashing and hatred begins.

When a person chooses to take an extreme position, it can even go to justify the act of killing.

The youth of this nation needs to understand that it is okay to believe in any philosophy, ideology, concept or belief that may not be the usual set of opinion but a mix of views, personal understanding and logic.

khushisurana0113@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.