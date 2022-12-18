The glass half full

December 18, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST

“Be happy, madam,” said my friend Mohan.

I bristled. Happy? How dare he, when I have just spent an hour giving him an earful of my woes – my family problems; my multiple health problems that necessitate weekly visits to the hospital for various painful procedures ; my age-related infirmities – I am a ‘super senior’ now, having crossed eighty, and walk with a stick. There is not a single organ in my body that is not malfunctioning. And he advises me to “be happy”? Really, how dare he? How insensitive. I was looking for a shoulder to cry on and unburden my woes, and all he can say in response is, “Be happy madam”!

Thereafter for the rest of the evening I was a little brusque, but after he left I pondered over his ‘advice’. One of my ‘ailments’ is chronic insomnia, and as I lay tossing in bed that night, I kept remembering his “be happy’ suggestion.

Believe me, the more I thought about his advice, the more sense it seemed to make, till I was convinced that he was absolutely right. What do I have to be happy about, I asked myself indignantly, to begin with. Then through the thin wall that separates my bedroom from that of my neighbour in our apartment block, I heard the cries of the child next door. That child was born with multiple disabilities, and I heard the poor mother soothe the infant through the night, trying to pacify it, even singing softly to it for a while. I lay listening to her, and thought: Thank God, I don’t have a child with disability.

My other neighbor has an 80-year-old mother-in-law living with her, and that woman takes out all her frustrations on the hapless daughter-in-law, berating her for every small thing, sometimes even imagined slights. (“That is a mother-in-law’s prerogative,” she even declared once.)

Thank God I don’t have these problems, I thought – so there was something I could be happy about.

There is a popular saying about a half full glass — one can either rejoice over the half that is full, or moan over the other half that is empty space. One can choose which half to focus on, right?

“I am glad I have at least half a glass of water,” is one way of looking at it.

But most of us look at what is missing, and fret over it, and don’t see what one can be “happy” about. If one can do something to fill the empty half, fine, but if there is nothing that can be done, all we end up with is ulcers over deficiencies that we have no control over.

Remember the other saying, “I fretted over not having shoes, till I saw a man who had no legs”? I guess that is what Mohan was trying to say, when he suggested that I be “happy”. Count your blessings — I am glad I have legs to stand on; I am glad I have a roof over my head, unlike the old man who lives under the flyover, with nowhere to go. I am glad I have enough to eat and survive on…

There was, then, plenty to be happy about…

Education does not teach one to be happy – and the most erudite among us can also be the most frustrated, grumpy and unhappy…

The happiest person I have ever seen ? A shabbily clad young boy, driving a tractor along the highway, and weaving through dense traffic, singing lustily to the rhythm that the tractor’s wheels were making on the bumpy road; it was hot and dusty, and sweat was trickling down his face but he seemed supremely happy as he made his way to work under a scorching midday sun.

Happiness can be found even in the most unlikely places, if only we bother to look for it…

