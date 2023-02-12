ADVERTISEMENT

The fumble in a writerly evening
Premium

February 12, 2023 12:39 am | Updated February 11, 2023 05:50 pm IST

Straying from a Lit Fest and being uninvited guests at a wedding

Mini Krishnan
Mini Krishnan

At large venues, don’t take things at face value. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Talking about fame lost and won at literary festivals and the maya of it all, my friend and I walked towards the reception hall where delegates were to meet at dinner. At least three glittering parties were in full swing as the evening sky turned purple, each announcing who was to enter and where. A gentleman dressed in silks and brocade waved us on to a veranda fragrant with tuberoses, which I absent-mindedly noted seemed overly grand for a literary meeting.

“What would you like to drink, ma’am?”

“I’d love a glass of wine,” I said half my mind on what my friend was saying.

“And you, sir?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I will have whisky,” he said after meditating on the array of bottles and pointing to one of them. As I sipped the delicious white wine I was handed, and the barman started to measure the Scotch while simultaneously asking, “Water, soda, ice?”, someone swooped down on us, signalling to the barman.

“Excuse me, but are you here for Anjum and Arun’s wedding?”

“No, for the Lit Fest,” we chimed together, instantly realising that we had reached the wrong venue. Laughing at ourselves and the awkward situation we had blundered into, we left for our humbler hall, with my friend saying, “This is like a short story!”

He missed his whisky but as I made to place my glass on one of the many decorated tables, two suave employees half-smothered the alarmed and confused barman and smiled to say I could carry my wine away to my destination, which was dry.

minioup@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US