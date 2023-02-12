The fumble in a writerly evening

February 12, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

Talking about fame lost and won at literary festivals and the maya of it all, my friend and I walked towards the reception hall where delegates were to meet at dinner. At least three glittering parties were in full swing as the evening sky turned purple, each announcing who was to enter and where. A gentleman dressed in silks and brocade waved us on to a veranda fragrant with tuberoses, which I absent-mindedly noted seemed overly grand for a literary meeting.

“What would you like to drink, ma’am?”

“I’d love a glass of wine,” I said half my mind on what my friend was saying.

“And you, sir?”

“I will have whisky,” he said after meditating on the array of bottles and pointing to one of them. As I sipped the delicious white wine I was handed, and the barman started to measure the Scotch while simultaneously asking, “Water, soda, ice?”, someone swooped down on us, signalling to the barman.

“Excuse me, but are you here for Anjum and Arun’s wedding?”

“No, for the Lit Fest,” we chimed together, instantly realising that we had reached the wrong venue. Laughing at ourselves and the awkward situation we had blundered into, we left for our humbler hall, with my friend saying, “This is like a short story!”

He missed his whisky but as I made to place my glass on one of the many decorated tables, two suave employees half-smothered the alarmed and confused barman and smiled to say I could carry my wine away to my destination, which was dry.

