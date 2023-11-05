The family way

November 05, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST

India may be the only country that waxes eloquent about family, filial relationships, the greatness of parentage, and duties of sons and daughters with enormous fervour.

But, how far these statements are true in the case of families of not just today but even back in the day?

There are two sides of a coin. There are loving children and wonderful parents as well as bad parents and ungrateful children. Nevertheless, the present-day eloquence by the seniors on the “indifference of sons and daughters” is quite louder with a few exceptions.

But why does not anyone talk about the ‘men’ and ‘women’ whose lives stand still because of the family burden or never-ending responsibilities of the family? Believe me, today we find a lot of planned families with financial back-up. Earlier it wasn’t so.

Even then, don’t we find men and women stay single completely surrendering their lives for their parents or siblings? Are they not aware of the parents who are selfish enough just to ignore the future or latter part of the lives of such men and women?

Society is just as indifferent and it either laughs at such persons or finds fault with their attitude.

I have seen personally, and heard about, many bearers of burden who do not have a life of their own. The family but ignores their difficulties.

I feel in India every individual’s life is controlled, dictated, and directed by several factors right from family to society. Some follow and some rebel. I have come across many men and women who remained single and took care of their family and parents with no benefits for them.

The worst part will be that the beneficiaries, including the parents, remain either silent or shed crocodile tears for those sacrificing souls.

Even in public life, one can see neither the public nor the media ever advise children or youngsters to follow popular personalities who remained single and led their lives without family or children.

