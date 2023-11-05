HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The family way

India may be the only country that waxes eloquent about the duties of sons and daughters

November 05, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST

G. Swaminathan
The family burden becomes unbearable for many.

The family burden becomes unbearable for many. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

India may be the only country that waxes eloquent about family, filial relationships, the greatness of parentage, and duties of sons and daughters with enormous fervour.

But, how far these statements are true in the case of families of not just today but even back in the day?

There are two sides of a coin. There are loving children and wonderful parents as well as bad parents and ungrateful children. Nevertheless, the present-day eloquence by the seniors on the “indifference of sons and daughters” is quite louder with a few exceptions.

But why does not anyone talk about the ‘men’ and ‘women’ whose lives stand still because of the family burden or never-ending responsibilities of the family? Believe me, today we find a lot of planned families with financial back-up. Earlier it wasn’t so.

Even then, don’t we find men and women stay single completely surrendering their lives for their parents or siblings? Are they not aware of the parents who are selfish enough just to ignore the future or latter part of the lives of such men and women?

Society is just as indifferent and it either laughs at such persons or finds fault with their attitude.

I have seen personally, and heard about, many bearers of burden who do not have a life of their own. The family but ignores their difficulties.

I feel in India every individual’s life is controlled, dictated, and directed by several factors right from family to society. Some follow and some rebel. I have come across many men and women who remained single and took care of their family and parents with no benefits for them.

The worst part will be that the beneficiaries, including the parents, remain either silent or shed crocodile tears for those sacrificing souls.

Even in public life, one can see neither the public nor the media ever advise children or youngsters to follow popular personalities who remained single and led their lives without family or children.

gswaminathan19@gmail.com

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.