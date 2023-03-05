The expected trap

March 05, 2023 02:15 am | Updated March 04, 2023 10:49 pm IST

Today’s weather is expected to be sunny. The breeze is lovely and calming, and the sky appears to be clear. I pack my things and head to college. The sky, which I had anticipated to be cheerful and sunny, has now abruptly become dark and gloomy. I suffer from expectations.

Expectation is nothing more than a state of mind that has a predetermined view of the future. It creates a delusional image of the future that entangles itself with feelings of either happiness or sorrow.

The expectation is a trap that blinds us and tricks us into preserving the future in a certain way. A trap that makes us believe if we act a certain way, people will treat us better, or if we dress a certain way, people will praise us — it’s nothing but the mere trap of expectation that strangles its grip around one’s inner peace and happiness.

Expectations make a person reliant on others for inner peace. A person who anticipates seeking acceptance from others or from certain people.

If the expectation is not met, it causes suffering, though the very opposite is also true. Expectations can bring happiness.

But is it better to let our control be in the hands of expectation, which may unexpectedly rain on us at any moment? Or be selfless; do your part and expect nothing in return. A mind that is so removed from the expectation that the only thing that matters is the journey through this life without expecting anything in return.

The key is to control our expectations in order to focus our crucial thinking and emotional energy on things that are important, and rather than having expectations at every turn, we must be wise with our expectations.

By embracing the present moment and letting go of expectations, we can find a sense of peace and contentment that transcends external circumstances. We can learn to appreciate the journey rather than just the destination and find joy in each moment of our lives.

It is as if we awaken the world with endless possibilities, where our spirits soar freely and our hearts dance with joy in every step of our journey away from the heavy chains of expectations.

shivambhamre8@gmail.com