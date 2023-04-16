The everyday stereotypes

April 16, 2023 01:06 am | Updated April 15, 2023 04:14 pm IST

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the term gender stereotypes? You are most likely thinking about girls being associated with the colour pink, dolls, household chores and meekness and boys with blue, cars and boldness.

We experience such gender stereotypes every day, everywhere. They are inescapable. Be it she, they or he, there is a profusion of stereotypes affixed to every sex.

When I was in the fourth grade, our school organised a programme for girls in which we would sit together for 40 minutes (one period) and learn the art of sewing, in which beautiful patterns are made on cloth using threads and needles.

I wondered why it was not for the boys as I remembered my father sewing my shirt’s button the other day. But I never dared to question our physically violent teacher. But my desk mate did. “Ma’am, why is it not for the boys,” he asked.

She chuckled, “Why would you want to learn this? It’s a girls’ thing to learn. They are better at this.” Needless to say, I messed up the design.

On his further questions, she answered indignantly, “No boy in any other class dared to ask me this. We were thinking of organising something for you too. In the meantime, the girls learn this, you all can learn football or something.” And then she proceeded to scold him.

Nothing was organised for them and they were given the liberty to go out and play whatever they wanted, leaving us bound to the threads and needles, which many, including me, did not fancy. I forgot to mention that the participation here was involuntary.

Ironically, we were reading about equality in a chapter the next day, and my desk mate whispered to me, “It’s all in the books, never in practice.” To which I nodded in affirmation.

Feminine, courteous, caretakers, submissive, weak and inferior sex — such stigmas attached to women hold no ground, but are out there thriving all around us and if I enumerate the stigmas for menstruation, even a lifetime would not suffice.

In high school, two of our teachers called the girls of every class, one by one, outside the classroom to talk about something “important”. No, it was not about menstruation, but bullying and harassment. “If anyone of you is getting bullied, harassed or stalked, online or offline, you can come to the office, we will help you.” While this was a good move, I was displeased because this notice was not given to the boys.

What could this imply? Are men always the malefactor? Can they never be victims? Are schoolboys not harassed or bullied? This stigma is so deeply entrenched that even the benign cannot escape.

Expected to be valiant, breadwinner and emotionally, physically and financially strong, and with the “boys don’t cry” label, men also have some disturbingly cruel stereotypes which they fight every day.

When we were taught about reproduction, our teacher mentioned the existence of two sexes, to which my classmate raised a question, “But sir, aren’t there more?” He retorted, “Don’t use your brain more than needed.”

Why is this discussion on the existence of more than just two genders considered a taboo? They are treated like scum and excluded from literally everything by society, even textbooks.

Are they not humans? They too are humans, born to humans, but are not treated like one. We have so beautifully carved the word equality in our minds that we gloat over it proudly, about what exists only on paper, and is surely never in practice.

If tomorrow you wake up in a world free of these stereotypes, it will be an inconceivable world for you, since we have always been living with them. Consciously or unconsciously, we too add our contributions to this maleficent ordinance, distancing us from the concept of egalitarianism. The only way to eradicate such parlous clichés is to not let them thrive, which can be done by simply breaking such stereotypes one at a time by all individuals, altogether.

