The digital learning curve

As computers were not used for office work when I was in service, I had to pick up, post-retirement, some simple operations such as typing letters using MS Word and creating an email account.

Though there were voluntary organisations in my neighbourhood offering training for seniors on using digital and communication tools that would be useful in day-to-day life, I depended mostly on my smart grandchildren who offered to make me digitally literate, gradually.

Having learnt the ropes of the use of some of the digital tools, I occasionally ventured to handle things independently outside my home. But tasks that would be a child’s play for many, proved difficult for me mainly due to anxiety and minor age-related physical challenges.

Recently when I wanted to buy the monthly milk cards, I was taken by surprise when I was asked at the cash counter to make the payment only by “card” or using QR code. I could not do so in the absence of my debit card. I was not in the habit of taking it when I went out, for fear of losing it. From then on, however, I invariably carried my debit card in my wallet.

Once, at an ATM, my first few attempts to insert the debit card in the slot failed. Only with the help of another ATM client, the card could be inserted. When I was asked to enter my PIN, I keyed in the four digits that I recalled and lo!, it was rejected. After three failed attempts, I was flummoxed on learning that my card was temporarily blocked for 24 hours, obviously, due to my faux pas. Thereafter I made it a point to note the PIN and passwords I used for different transactions on a slip of paper and keep it in my wallet, though it was against security guidelines.

On another occasion, I had to change my address in the Aadhaar card. I went to a service centre where I was asked to give my previous cellphone number linked to my Aadhaar card. Having got it, the gentleman asked me to give the OTP which I would be getting on my previous cellphone. I could not do so as I was no longer using that defective instrument. Perhaps I had consigned it to a box in a corner of my shelf. I returned home with the pious resolution that I should fish out the cellphone and activate it with the help of somebody.

As is well known, a ration card holder has to go personally to the allotted ration shop and undergo biometric verification before drawing the rations. Quite often, fingerprints of aged persons are not readable by the scanner. Every time I went to the shop I was successful in the authentication process only after a few attempts using different fingures, even as the shop keeper sniggered as he watched.

These were but a few such incidents which were somewhat discouraging. Yet, I was not deterred. I considered such experiences as stepping stones on the road to digital engagements.

