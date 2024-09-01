The dark side of digital dependence

As I stood in the middle of the crowded airport terminal, I was unexpectedly thrust into one of those bizarre scenarios that went chaotic. The typically smooth flow of operations was abruptly disrupted by an unexpected adversary: the dreaded “blue screen”. In what felt like an instant, the advanced systems of the airport suddenly stopped functioning, leaving everyone — passengers and staff alike — feeling confused and helpless. This experience has truly made me realise the potential risks associated with our heavy reliance on technology, particularly as we venture into the realm of artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chaos erupted as soon as people entered through the gates. Typically, these automated barriers allow individuals to pass through with ease by scanning their boarding passes. Yesterday, however, they remained motionless, unaffected by any attempts from humans. Without a working barcode scanner, I found myself among the many frustrated individuals who were unable to enter and resolve the issue. There was no manual backup available, and no human operator had the ability to override malfunctioning gates. A surprising vulnerability in our state-of-the-art system was revealed when a failure occurred and there was no easy, non-digital solution available.

The situation inside the terminal was equally problematic, as the outage had a significant impact on cafes and restaurants. These establishments heavily depend on automated ordering systems, which unfortunately rendered them unable to serve food and drinks. In a world that relies heavily on digital payment systems, the unfortunate occurrence of systems malfunction left numerous travellers unable to satisfy their hunger or quench their thirst. This failure highlighted a concerning dependence on technology, as there was no one available to handle orders, accept payments, and process them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers were seen holding bags without any luggage tags in the baggage check-in area, indicating a lack of system-driven organisation. The issue extended to the pilots, who were unable to obtain the required manifest for take-off. Flight departures experienced delays, without any printed backup; it appeared as though the entire airport operation was on the brink of collapse.

It served as a stark reminder of the deep connection between our lives and technology. Even more concerning, the episode exposed just how fragile this reliance can be. We are just beginning to see the early stages of AI integration, and we are already witnessing the weaknesses that come with a system controlled by machines. Envision a future in which AI not only manages operational tasks, but also makes critical decisions. The potential for a devastating disruption becomes increasingly evident.

Major technology corporations wield significant influence over our daily existence. Yesterday’s incident was a clear indication of a broader problem: a preview of how corporations can disrupt the world without resorting to violence. And when those systems fail — from technical malfunction, cyberattack, or any other unexpected issue — the consequences can be quite severe. The chaos at the airport provided a glimpse into a situation that can throw our world off balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have reached a crucial point in our technological evolution. As we continue to advance in AI and automation, it becomes increasingly important to strike a balance between innovation and resilience. It is crucial to ensure that there are reliable manual fallback options in place for critical systems. Having safeguards to compensate for the failures of technology is crucial, as blind faith in it can be quite costly. This implies having well-trained staff who are capable of handling emergencies without relying solely on digital solutions. It also involves having non-digital alternatives in place and fostering a culture that values human supervision and intervention.

Many other ethical and social questions are also raised by this. We must ensure the protection of human intelligence, judgment, and control. When it comes to support, AI should be seen as a tool that enhances our abilities rather than replacing the unique qualities of human thinking, decision-making, and action. The personal connection adds empathy, ethics, and a depth of understanding that no machine, no matter how advanced, can replicate.

All in all, this airport experience was truly illuminating. It is evident that our modern world, despite its advanced technology, remains incredibly delicate. This highlights the urgent necessity to protect and preserve human intellect and involvement. As we continue to explore the possibilities of AI and automation, it is important to approach this advancement with caution and foresight. We must ensure that we have reliable manual alternatives and recognise the unique qualities of human intelligence that are invaluable in moving forward responsibly and securely into the future.

The steps outlined above will assist in developing a well-rounded approach to technology, where we can maximise its advantages while minimising its drawbacks. Only by doing so can we avoid being controlled by our own creations and maintain control over our destiny in this ever-evolving digital era.

rachna.lakhpati@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.