The cringe-worthy tags

I am from a backward caste. I hate the very word backward and hate to be associated with any caste that is considered inferior and also labelled so. Getting married to an upper caste Tamil and not being accepted by his family often brought back some sore memories from childhood when a sizeable percentage of children that I went to school with in Chennai were from that upper caste. Those children or their parents seemed to overwhelmingly prefer convent schools.

Though we were all good friends most of the year, there was an occasion when I was singled out and ignored. This was during Gollu, which is mostly celebrated in such homes. Not all the girls ignored me and I did get the odd invite, but a large percentage of them chose not to invite me. This is probably also a unique celebration, in that women invited other women or girls home as part of the celebrations. There is no other festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu among Hindus where girls or women are customarily invited home. If there were, I may have been ignored more often. It was not that anyone said anything to my face. In fact I doubt if anyone knew my caste; they seem to have gathered from my food preferences that I was not one of them and therefore withheld the invitation. As I mentioned, there were exceptions. Some of my best friends were and are upper caste, still.

There may have been some subtle discrimination during our general interaction or I may have imagined that it was there. Let’s assume there was in fact no discrimination, but I had to live with the knowledge that I am Thiyya and therefore considered backward. What I know and acknowledge is that I always hated having to mention my caste. Whichever it was, no person living in 21st century India should have to feel awkward because she or he is still branded with the caste of their forefathers. This is not a rant. This is about us, the so-called “backward” community and the people in India living with similar tags. It’s about people living with such tags only by reason of their birth.

I remember my parents telling me about the discrimination they faced growing up in Kerala, mostly stories told by my father who grew up in a village. Cities are more inclusive and anonymous, but differences are exaggerated in a village. These conversations were initiated around the time I was nine or 10 when I first discovered I was Thiyya and I questioned them about what being Thiyya and backward meant. The first or second page of the dairy at my new school had a

column that was to be filled with information about caste, and we had to indicate whether the caste was forward or backward or scheduled or the other alternatives.

Why a nine-year-old child in India was asked to write this information in the school dairy at a school run by the Franciscan Missionaries of Charity is still a mystery. I am yet to decipher the intention of such information-gathering, which is not a parameter that would affect a child’s performance at school. I am not aware if they still do this. To my knowledge admission in school was never on caste basis and definitely not to a school run by missionaries.

I do not feel inferior to any upper caste, but I cringe when I have to mention mine. I think the term ‘backward’ attached to it bothers me more than the caste itself. The term connotes I am backward as opposed to forward? For argument’s sake, I think if tags were to be attached it should have been the other way around, the oppressors should have been termed backward and not the oppressed because it is that thought that is backward. And the oppressed should have been termed forward because that is the direction that they are headed. I am certain none of the castes that enjoy being labelled “forward” would have fancied the “backward” tag and therefore many of them would have shied away from identifying or representing themselves as such decades back. Caste hierarchy is still real in India whether you acknowledge it or not. My parents-in-law and my husband’s relatives have not visited us once in the 14 years we have been married. This includes his best friend, cousin and confidant who has a doctorate from IIT Chennai and his wife who also has a doctorate from IIT Chennai. Education certainly is not helping bridge the caste hierarchy.

I cannot understand how a huge percentage of India fight to retain these tags. I want to be in a society where “I” the individual is recognised. I don’t want to be defined by my caste or a classification of my caste.

I believe reservation was and is necessary for the marginalised, but is it not time to limit such reservation to economically backward individuals? Why should caste identity continue to pervade daily life and personal interactions?

I think across India, certain parameters need to be established for reservation and followed strictly. No child of a person whose father/mother and grandfather/grandmother have all obtained college degrees or at least some of them have obtained college degrees, whether using their caste quota or not, should be considered for reservation.

It should be made punishable to mention caste anywhere in India. In fact, classifications of caste among the population that do not qualify for reservations should be removed immediately and made a punishable offence. Among the castes that do qualify, subject to economic criteria, such classifications should be limited

only for higher education and government service, and should not be permitted to be used for marriage or other social interactions.

In recent times there have been reports of a Dalit groom allegedly being beaten up for riding a horse. Another Dalit was allegedly beaten for twirling his moustache and another for attending a Garba event. That itself is your best argument in support of reservation. If India in this day and age, with an active media and vociferous activists, discriminate to this extent, the severely oppressed castes that have suffered for generations unable, to topple the well-established caste hierarchies, need the leg-up.

However, that said, a publicly discussed and accepted timeline should also be set for slowly discontinuing reservation. The original timelines in the Constitution of India have long gone.

Why do Indians have to tag themselves in this century? Any person who identifies himself by his or her caste should be fined. All names with caste tags should be relegated to the garbage. Educated folk should come forward to renounce such titles. Not just the educated people, but anyone who sees merit in the concept and is willing to do so should voluntarily do so. Same goes for backward communities where individuals identify themselves with their community. I think India has to shed a multitude of prejudices in order to move forward. If the people have not done so on their own accord in 70 years, maybe the state should intervene and show the way.

We should also try to integrate better and adopt common celebrations among Hindus across castes. Every individual should attempt to celebrate every festival inclusively. Widespread attempts should be made to disseminate information and awareness about all festivals so that no one caste has a monopoly on a particular celebration. I think everyone who chooses to should adopt these festivities and educate themselves of the practices from the net. Today information is freely available. Of course, anyone who chooses not to is also always within their right not to do so.

Politicians who campaign and use caste equations to their benefit should be disqualified. The media need to actively discuss and help the populace understand and make the choice to be free of these tags. Why do people in this century still want to hold on to an advantage bestowed purely by birth. And what exactly is that privilege? It is just this unsaid and not discussed but subtle differentiation made during social interactions.

Though I am a Malayali, I have not spent any considerable time in Kerala until recently, and that only came about because my parents have retired and moved there. I realised when I visited for two months this March-April that I only knew

my Thiyya relatives in Kerala. I barely had any interaction with anybody from other communities. For 46 years I have visited during holidays and met only Thiyyas. I think we also always had Thiyya household help though that seems to have changed in recent years. My grandparents’ house, where I visited during school-breaks, surrounded by homes belonging to other family members was probably an unlikely place for me to meet anybody outside the family. Now staying at an apartment, my parents seem to have integrated with all castes and communities.

To get a sense of the social scene out there I asked Amma what percentage of Thiyya or Ezhavas or other communities intermarry. She could only speak about her own circle of friends and relatives and she had just one instance to mention. Within my immediate family is a mix of people from other communities and faiths, but all from outside Kerala, mostly married to my cousins who themselves grew up outside Kerala like me. However, I gathered that alliances in Kerala, which claims 100% literacy, were still fixed on caste considerations. Arranged marriages continue to be among same-caste individuals.

Matrimonial advertisements still mention caste and seek brides and grooms from the caste. I have no intimate knowledge about the rest of India, so I am limiting myself to the two States I identify with. A large percentage of people who cringe like me will not discuss this because they would not highlight the very thing that makes them cringe. Let’s just be men and women and let’s retain our faith if it suits us but let us not parade our caste or cringe at mentioning it. I could barely gather the courage to write this and seek publication.

By the way, I might have thought twice about marrying a Dalit. Not that I have any issue with Dalits but who wants a label even lower on the caste hierarchy. Even I cannot see beyond a person’s caste. That’s what India is today. At least future generations of Indians merit a different environment and different considerations.

