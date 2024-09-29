The City of Literature

“Why Calicut! Why not Calcutta?”

My writer-friend from Kolkata wanted to know why UNESCO named Kozhikode the first Indian City of Literature. He purposefully used the former anglicised names of both cities.

“After all, this city was home to India’s only Nobel Laureate in Literature,” he said over the phone.

“Quite true,” I replied.

“Then, one’s merit does not discredit the other and that theory applies to cities too.”

I tried to inject some humour from this end.

Kozhikode’s quest for literary prominence goes back centuries. The city’s history is steeped in deep literary roots. The renowned “Pathinettara Kavikal” (18-and-a-half poets) once adorned the court of the Zamorins, the erstwhile rulers of Kozhikode. An annual gathering of scholars in various disciplines called “Pattathanam” was held at the famous Tali Temple complex where scholars would engage in intellectual duels and the king would honour the best.

The city boasts two Jnanpith award winners, M.T. Vasudevan Nair and S.K. Pottekat. Interestingly, many of these literary figures were not natives of Kozhikode. Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, a storyteller par excellence, also made Kozhikode his home. They all came from faraway places drawn by its vibrant creative atmosphere. A “Malabar literary manual” would be incomplete without mentioning its well-informed readers, numerous libraries that cater to their needs, and the regular town hall meetings of the literati.

The Zamorins were progressive rulers for their time, embracing secularism long before the West even coined the term. They not only traded aromatic spices with the Arabs but also gave them unrestricted freedom to practise and propagate their faith and culture on our shores. This open-minded approach paved the way for the arrival of Vasco da Gama, the famous Portuguese voyager who brought with him the culture of a different continent. Kozhikode welcomed all and rejected none. It’s difficult to say whether this composite culture nurtured the city’s literary tradition or the city’s bibliophiles fostered that inclusive spirit.

My friend had already hosted me at his home in Jadavpur a couple of times, and he now owed me a return visit. Kozhikode’s new laurels have excited him, and he has promised to make a trip down south sooner rather than later. I suggested he come in January when the weather is at its best and the annual Kerala Literature Festival brings the city to life. The cool January breeze, soft sunbeams, and the inviting scent of books would then fill the air at the iconic beach, the venue of the festival. Book lovers, draped in colourful robes — like a lively box of crayons — will descend in vibrant groups to engage in book talk and celebrate literature, all set against the backdrop of the blue sea and rolling waves. I’m certain my friend from Kolkata will savour every moment.

