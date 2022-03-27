The call of the wild flowers

A sprig here, a bunch there, they were all over the premises amid the freshly sprouted green grass

Human beings have the tendency to stress themselves out over the minutest pressures of daily life. Exigencies such as those triggered by the COVID-19 lockdown freak us out completely. Though we talk about the importance of stress management, we hardly ever condition ourselves to stay calm and positive under all circumstances. I am, too, most certainly, no exception to that. At least I was not till I chanced upon a tête-à-tête with a most unexpected and subtle, yet awe-inspiring component of nature that not only mesmerised me completely but also changed me for the better, in the bygone spring season.

I felt extremely tired, dizzy and anxious after a really gruelling and disheartening day at work. And then I saw them! They had occupied virtually the entire premises of my house. Instead of being intimidated, given the state of mind I was already in, I was pleasantly surprised and overjoyed by their sudden appearance. The spread was vast, colourful and assorted as if a rainbow had descended on terrafirma, turning the COVID-19 cloud into a rain of vibrant colours.

They were wild flowers of myriad shapes and hues that herald the onset of spring! Their beauty far surpassed the magna opera of all of the world’s most talented dress designers and artists. A sprig here, a bunch there — they were all over the premises — amid the freshly sprouted green grass, under the dense canopies of trees, by the garden wall, near the water tap and the sheltered as well as the sunny nooks and crannies.

There had been no sign of them till the morning when I left home for work, and yet they were there in the afternoon lending verdure to my abode. There couldn’t have been a more uplifting sight than this for a soul that had just returned home thoroughly stressed out by indications of a possible lay-off amid the COVID situation.

They danced playfully to the caresses of the gentle breeze as if inviting me to gaze at their beauty, and succeeded in drawing me close to them. As I strolled through the seemingly endless rows of these beauties, my troubles seemed to grow smaller and slighter with each step that I took. A sense of positivity and optimism flowed through my entire being, leaving me refreshed and energised as I marvelled at their ability to blossom so beautifully without being tended to by a gardener.

They were undoubtedly a part of the divine support system designed specifically for me. As I gazed at them with immense awe, I was reminded of the teaching of Jesus Christ, “Therefore I say unto you, Be not anxious for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. … Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: yet I say unto you, that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God doth so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?”

They vanished as quickly as they had arrived, and the next morning there was absolutely no trace of them. But they reinforced my faith in God, besides leaving me with a lasting lesson on being positive and stress-free under all circumstances, and a cherished memory that shall, every now and then, flash upon my “inward eye”, which, in the words of William Wordsworth, “is the bliss of solitude”..

