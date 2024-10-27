The bookaholic

Like Neil Gaiman, I dreamed of living in a library. Just as many bibliophiles do, I now realise. As a child I couldn’t imagine acquiring so many books. When I was buying, it was a special occasion demanding careful consideration. I would get an Archies comics or a Famous Five. Exchanging with friends and borrowing from the school library was more common. I have vivid memories of peeking through the library window during recess, mesmerised by the sight of book spines covering the wall-to-wall shelves.

For achievements in school, we usually got certificates. But sometimes, we had elaborate prize distribution ceremonies. On such occasions, after rehearsing for days, we would queue up in the corridor out of sight from the audience till our names were called. Moving gracefully up the aisle, we would go up on stage, hold the edges of our pinafore and bow in courtesy. The guest would shake hands and give us our gifts which we received with thanks before walking out to the side of the stage as practised repeatedly. The gifts were always books. The ceremony and after-party would usually spill over into the night creating an ethereal picture of the school all lit up, so unlike the edifice of concrete order that it is by daylight. Moving between guests while devouring custard filled apples in the soft glow of the cool winter breeze, was enchanting .

I received a board book titled How to Tell Time in the second standard. Each page had a clock face telling the time and an image of Little Barney going about his day. “Little Barney is very hungry at eight o’clock, and he eats up all his breakfast!” In the eighth standard, it was a hardbound volume on The Changing Earth. I loved geography and hence loved it. Well, technically I loved all books.

Once, for a painting competition we were required to paint a vase full of beautiful flowers. It was such fun, but what was more exhilarating was the prize — an Enid Blyton paperback. My childhood was punctuated by Blyton’s fairylands teeming with gnomes and mischievous imps; the glittering gossamer-winged fairies and fantasy lands in pink and blue. I even played out my idyllic fantasy when I was an elf on Founder’s Day in school. All stockinged in glittering elf-green, complete with pointy cap, I pranced about the stage in childhood abandon, oblivious to the racism and xenophobia that Blyton has been accused of since.

I couldn’t get enough of books when young. For one, it was not my call and then that was all we could afford. And now when I get to call the shots, I indulge as much as my purse permits after the business of living drains it. For all those hoarders out there, bogged down by the guilt of their tsundoku, we have the blessings of none other than Umberto Eco who vindicates this antilibrary of unread books and absolves us for not reading at the same rate at which we hoard them. He contends that the TBR pile is a symbol of humility, a reminder of the enormity of knowledge yet to be possessed. An unread collection of books punctures that balloon of intellectual snobbery, symbolising the value of the unknown against certitude, scholastic or otherwise.

So yes, my unread collection is larger than my read ones. I could blame my dutiful nature in raising a family and working full time for the dereliction. But it would not be entirely honest without mentioning the rhizomatic nature of reading that I get these days with my sporadic digital reading. Branching out on all sorts of hyperlinks, I don’t think anyone ever reaches the end of an article these days.

But recently, I have been able to break free and relive the voyeuristic intervention into the private world of characters for an extended period of time, an escape hatch from painful reality. The anguish at leaving that alternative universe and its characters at the end of the book was something I had forgotten. I wasn’t finishing a book before jumping into the next. The future of reading looks promising, I suspect. Even celebrities are posing with their favourite reads for the socials.

