April 16, 2023 01:21 am | Updated April 15, 2023 11:10 pm IST

The blank page is not blank. It is full of hope for those whose hopes have been threatened. It is full of unexpected friendship to those who cannot share their frustrations, their failures with human beings. It is a source of comfort to the despairing who can unburden their agonising self on it and feel the peace of catharsis. The blank page is the most patient of listeners. Your friend’s patience may wear thin but the blank page has endless love, endless endurance. No amount of chagrin can try its silent wisdom for it knows that silent listening itself is a balm of sorts. And it never runs short of this balm. Try to dump your miseries on the world; initially, your companions will listen to you, sometimes out of a genuine desire to help you, sometimes out of politeness but when your tale of sorrow becomes a habit they start giving you a wide berth. Weak, maudlin, sentimental, immature are some of the adjectives that are reserved for you. The world has no place for failures. As somebody has very aptly remarked, the world is not interested in the labour pains. It is only interested in the baby.

Laugh and the world laughs with you, weep and you weep alone. The world is a callous place to live in. The blank page takes the sufferer under its benign wings and shares suffering quietly. It is a comforter par excellence.

Brood over your pain and your pain becomes a torture, pour it on to the blank page and it gets mitigated even if temporarily. Regrets, hurts, humiliations, insults make your life an interminable hell. You feel like crying with Shelley: “Out of day and night, a joy has taken flight,/ Fresh spring and winter hoar move my faint heart with grief,/ But with delight no more, oh! never more.”

In this dark, desolate mood, the blank page comes as a godsend. You transfer your tears to the empty page and like a mother it takes you into her arms and kisses your tears away. The slings and arrows of an outrageous fortune of which Hamlet complained are safe in the blankness of the blank page, Consign them to the understanding embrace of the blank page and they are safely locked away losing their power to hurt you. Yes, the hurt is never gone forever but your suffering now becomes bearable and life can continue somehow. The show has to go on. The audience wants the spectacle. If it doesn’t get that, it hoots you out. Give your sadness to the friendly page and carry on with the spectacle.

The blank page is a greater healer than time. Time is slower to apply balm to your wounds. The blank page is ready all the time to receive your outpourings and apply the anodyne.

Pent-up emotion crying for release finds in the page a sympathetic and willing receptacle. To write is to make an effort to come to terms with life as it has shaped itself for you. To suffer in silence is to submit yourself to a silent, unnoticed death. Perfection is a mirage in this incomplete world. You start out with dreams and find yourself bogged down in the swamp of failure. You look for understanding and sarcasm greets you. You expect gratitude and insults are hurled at you. Blow, blow thou winter wind, thou art not so keen because your tooth is unseen. So said Adam in Shakespeare’s As You Like It. The tooth of ingratitude is keener. The blank page laps up all your hurts.

One ought to thank God for the gift of language so that one can try to reconstruct some order out of the chaos that one has made of their life. The blank page gives a new perspective to you on your agony.

It is like the trees that give fruit without expecting anything in return. It is like the river that laps up all your dirt and makes you clean and fresh. The tree never complains. The river never grumbles. So is the blank page. Give your anxieties to it and get on with the business of life.

nddani1105@gmail.com