My 20x30 feet terrace, a tranquil oasis in the middle of the bustling city, is a tapestry of vibrant colours and textures and a masterfully plotted haven. The warm sunlight dances across the lush foliage, casting dappled shadows on the worn stone floor. Blooming plants — lemongrass, palms, roses, and marigolds — sway gently in the breeze, their sweet fragrance wafting through the air like a symphony of scents and the soft chirping of birds fills the air. The terrace, still simple and unassuming, stands in contrast to the modern, high-demand terraces of today.

A meandering stone path, overgrown with soft creeping thyme, invites exploration of the entire space. The walls, adorned with beautiful decorated carvings, provide a sense of enclosure and intimacy. The terrace’s rustic charm is enhanced by the plastered walls, adorned with beautiful decorated carvings that tell stories of their own.

A clay bowl, filled with crystal clear water and a handful of grains, sits atop the balcony, a beacon for the feathered friends I have grown to love. Among them, one pigeon stands out — Incanzi, a majestic bird with a grey coat and white spots like a sprinkle of stars on a midnight sky. Its Italian name, meaning fighter, suits its fearless nature, yet it is a gentle soul, allowing others to feast alongside it. It twirls around the flowers, neck bobbing up and down, in a rare sight. Its feathers are smooth and glossy, with a subtle sheen in the sunlight while eyes are a bright, piercing brown, full of curiosity and intelligence, often observing its surroundings with interest. Incanzi has a small, delicate beak and a slender neck, which it often twirls with grace. Incanzi’s daily visits are a rare sight, and its response to its name is even more remarkable — it twirls its neck, as if feeling the vibrations of the word.

Incanzi has a daily routine, visiting the terrace at specific times for food and companionship. It is a solitary bird, often arriving alone, but occasionally joined by other pigeons. Incanzi has a playful side, twirling around flowers and enjoying the simple joys of life. Its eyes, a deep, piercing brown, sparkle as it savours each grain. The other pigeons, a flurry of feathers and wings, chase each other around the bowl, playing in the water, and struggling for food. But Incanzi stands apart, a solitary figure, content in its own company.

As the sun reaches its peak, the sky transforms into a brilliant blue, with only a few wispy clouds scattered across it. The air is warm, with a hint of humidity, carrying the promise of rain. The scent of wet earth and leaves fills the air, a precursor to the rain that will soon bring life to the parched city.

When the rain comes, Incanzi vanishes, seeking shelter elsewhere, leaving me to wonder where it might be. But when the skies clear, it returns, as if summoned by the vibrations of its name.

Incanzi’s story is one of resilience, of adaptability, of survival. It’s a reminder that even in the most unexpected places, beauty and wonder can thrive. As I watch it twirl its neck, responding to its name, I am filled with a sense of awe and gratitude for this little fighter, this tiny king of the skies. It has a unique bond with its human friend, responding to its name and presence. Incanzi has a calming presence, bringing serenity to those around it.

The rain brings new life to the terrace, and Incanzi returns with renewed vigour. It struts around the bowl, its feathers glistening with dew, its eyes shining bright with excitement. The other birds return too, and the terrace is once again filled with the sounds of laughter and play.

As I sit on the terrace, surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature, I am reminded of the beauty of simplicity. Incanzi’s story teaches me to appreciate the little things, to find joy in the everyday moments, and to cherish the beauty that surrounds me.

