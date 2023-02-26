The benefits of chai

February 26, 2023 03:25 am | Updated February 25, 2023 06:53 pm IST

The Hindi term chai pani is synonymous with petty bribe. But what do you call it when chai, or tea, is offered to stir your grey cells into discussing ways to conserve pani, that is water? “Free chai,” did you say? Well, you are spot on. That is exactly what a group of volunteers in Ahmedabad named their modest endeavour that was started some time ago.

The group began by offering free cups of tea to morning walkers who throng the picturesque circular Kankaria lake, built by a medieval sultan, to encourage them to discuss an issue of public import. Such is the pull of a cup of tea that the experiment caught on and was replicated elsewhere in Ahmedabad and in Mumbai, Pune and London.

Its popularity can be gauged from the fact that the State tops in per capita consumption of tea in India. It was for good reason, therefore, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose chai pe charcha (discussion over tea) as a campaign format during the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

That tea was literally about sharing, I came to know when I first visited the State more than three decades ago. As a young IPS probationer allotted to the State cadre, I was attached to a Deputy Superintendent of Police for practical training. When I reported to him, soon after the introduction, he ordered tea.

Within minutes, the office orderly returned holding a single set of cup and saucer in one hand and a kettle in another. Handing the cup and saucer to me, the orderly started pouring the brew into the cup till it overflowed into the saucer. Seeing this, I said, “Hey! enough, enough.” But he went on till the saucer too was full.

Well, I lifted the cup and kept aside the saucer. No sooner had I done that than the DSP, stretching his hand across the table, picked up the saucer and started sipping what was less tea and more an excuse to drink milk — hardly a surprise in the land of utterly butterly Amul! The tea-sharing etiquette which one learnt by and by was that the cup was for the guest who must hand over the saucer to the host.

In the interiors of the Saurashtra (also known as Kathiawad) region of Gujarat, they did away with the cup entirely. In the meetings of village leaders I held as Superintendent of Police on village visits, when tea was called, a fellow would appear holding a kettle of shining brass in one hand and a pile of saucers in another. Then, he would go around handing a saucer over to each person present and pouring tea into it.

It used to be the same syrupy stuff but only thicker this time. And quite addictive too, I must say. For anyone who develops a taste for the Kathiawadi tea can never like the brew’s lite versions.

In the region of Saurasthtra, there is a belief that if someone offers you tea, you don’t say no to it. Not out of politeness but because it is considered inauspicious. It is believed that if you decline the offer and leave, the circumstances would so work out that you will have to return to the place post-haste to finish the cup.

I dismissed it as superstition until it actually happened to me on a couple of occasions. Thereafter, on my visits to a remote place, I never declined the offer of tea. Even if I didn’t want to have it, I made it a point to take at least a sip before leaving the place.

satish_k_sharma@hotmail.com