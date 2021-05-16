The battle for survival

Definition of poverty in India ignores the living conditions and material deprivation

The English naturalist Charles Darwin, in his book On the Origin of Species, said, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is the most adaptable to change.”

Well, Darwin’s theory was in context of evolution. If Darwin had been alive today, he would be astonished that his theory is much applicable in the current scenario. The pandemic, the crumbled health infrastructure, the escalating figures of unemployment and penury and the absence of social security is a glaring reminder of “Survival of the Fittest”, the only dissension being that the “fit” here is in stark contrast to the “fit” who can adapt to change.

It is said that the best tales are moulded while travelling. If you happen to travel on any suburban train and for that matter meet any squatter in any of the metropolises, you will perceive how trivial are your misfortunes compared to the misery of indigence. The hawkers, transgenders, beggars and so on, despite the crowds, manage to push through and scrounge. I am particularly worried by the child beggars who shoulder the burden of their families too at such a tender age when one is supposed to be at school. Perhaps educational rights fall short at the plane where the turmoil of poverty and pedagogy exists. With faded, shredded attire and eyes replete with innocence and anguish, they beg with hushed voice, muffled by hunger and exertion. Once I met a boy of about eight, and asked him what he would do with the money. He gave a silent gaze with hands extended for begging. I held those hands in an attempt at affection and on persisting, I discerned that this is a chore that he did in order to get the bare minimum to eat.

My daily grind takes me to Kolkata, the City of Joy. But the shops and malls, the archaic and glorious edifices, the flyovers and expressways, the amalgamation of east and west in its culture do not engross me more than the age-old slums and squatters, the filth and impoverishment, the congestion, logjam and the rush of people.

Kolkata is among the cities with the highest concentration of child domestic workers who work in dire conditions for paltry salaries. Majority of them are girls and migrants belonging to illiterate families. These children are physically, mentally and even sexually abused. They suffer from maladies such as anaemia, infections and respiratory and skin disorders, along with a high prevalence of malnutrition. Unfortunately, the pandemic that has impacted one and all has only added fuel to this flame.

Many of the slum dwellers have been there for a long time and there are slums in the heart of the city up to 150 years old. The growing urbanisation and better livelihood aspirations have lured the poor and marginalised from rural parts of Bengal and adjoining States; they live along roads, canals, drains, railway lines and other marginal lands. Most of this population live below the poverty line and work as domestic workers, daily wage labourers, factory workers, rickshaw pullers, hawkers and security guards. Adding to their economic challenges are the deplorable living conditions of squatter settlements that make them unfit for human habitation. Poor water supply and drainage, unhygienic public toilets and lack of other basic amenities make the slum dwellers vulnerable to health problems such as diarrhoea, dysentery, malaria, typhoid, dengue and tuberculosis.

Poverty in India is defined on the basis of the consumption of the calories required for an individual to survive along with some basic costs such as healthcare and education. It completely ignores the living conditions and material deprivation. The government, NGOs, good samaritans and youth have always come forward to alleviate the sufferings of the destitute. What requires to be ascertained is the fact that the funds, laws and the resources earmarked for them are judiciously utilised.

I started with Lord Darwin and I conclude with his one more quote, “If the misery of the poor be caused not by the laws of nature, but by our institutions, great is our sin.”

